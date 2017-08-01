Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Shares His Thoughts On Justin Bieber Cancelling His Purpose Tour

The Back To You singer doesn't have to use his imagination to put himself in Bieber's shoes...

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 15:31

Louis Tomlinson is one person who knows exactly what it’s like to get through a world tour, what with having been in one of the biggest boybands on the planet for most of his career.

So when asked for his stance on Justin Bieber’s recent cancelling of the remainder of his Purpose dates, Louis didn’t exactly agree with his decision.

"Obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally, but I also think, to a certain degree, when you're signing up to something, you should see it through," he told 92.3 AMP Radio.

Of course Louis understands that a persons health comes first, but he’s equally as aware that the fans deserve all that they’ve got after being so loyal.

"There's never enough that I can say or do for the fans," the singer said. He added that “at the end of the day, it's the people who are buying the records that are putting you where you are." 

And that’s exactly why he’s fast becoming one of the nicest celebs on the planet.

