Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Unveils Epic 'Miss You' Music Video

Friday, December 8, 2017 - 16:39

Louis Tomlinson has had an incredible year so far. Not only did his debut solo single 'Just Hold On' go Gold earlier in the year but he also scored a massive Top 10 hit with his second single 'Back to You (feat. Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals)'.

That's not all though. He's just released an amazing new music video for his new single 'Miss You'.

View the lyrics
I know you say you know me, know me well
But these days I don't even know myself, no
I always thought I'd be with someone else
I thought I would own the way I felt, yeah

I call you but you never even answer
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain

Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you

I know my friends, they give me bad advice
Like move on, get you out my mind
But don't you think I haven't even tried?
You got me cornered and my hands are tied

You got me so addicted to the drama
I tell myself I'm done with wicked games
But then I get so numb with all the laughter
That I forget about the pain

Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you

And I guess you'll never know
All the bullshit that you put me through
And I guess you'll never know, no

Yeah, so you can cut me up and kiss me harder
You can be the pill to ease the pain
'Cause I know I'm addicted to your drama
Baby, here we go again

Whoah, you stress me out, you kill me
You drag me down, you fuck me up
We're on the ground, we're screaming
I don't know how to make it stop
I love it, I hate it, and I can't take it
But I keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
Oh, no, no, I just keep on coming back to you (back to you)
I just keep on coming back to you
Writer(s): Pablo Bowman, Nicholas Gale, Louis Tomlinson, Richard Boardman, Sarah Blanchard Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. YOU CAN REALLY WATCH A BRAND NEW LOUIS TOMLINSON VISUAL RIGHT NOW.

Louis released the brilliant single last Friday and its accompanying music video today. In the visual, Louis goes on an epic night out with his friends. From drinking beer with his boys at a bar to a crazy party, we're getting huge fomo just watching it.

Seriously, can Louis invite us to his next night out please? This looks like it was so much fun.

Louis Tomlinson - Miss You (Official Video)

'Miss You' is the third single off of Louis' as yet untitled debut solo album. The future smash is about trying to get over the pain of missing a loved one by partying and it was co-written by Louis and famous One Direction collaborator Julian Bunetta.

With it's soaring chorus and relatable message, 'Miss You' might be Louis' best single yet.

He performed it on the X Factor last week and it was as amazing as you'd expect it to be.

Louis Tomlinson shows us how it’s done at The X Factor Final! | Final | The X Factor 2017

We can't wait to listen to Louis' album when he releases it.

In the meantime, we'll be watching 'Miss You' on repeat.

Words: Sam Prance

