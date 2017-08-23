Louis Tomlinson’s Debut Album Is “80% Done” And Might Be Out This Year

Despite being one of the busiest men in pop, we managed to convince Louis Tomlinson to sit down with us for an MTV Asks… special and he revealed a LOT about his upcoming debut album.

Talking about his collaborations with Bebe Rexha and Steve Aoki, he revealed that one of them actually came around from him sliding into their Twitter DMs!

That’s right, after accidentally seeing Steve Aoki play a show in Las Vegas while on holiday, the ‘Back To You’ singer decided to give the world-famous DJ a casual message suggesting they work together.

“That one was really super random. We were actually meant to watch Calvin Harris’ set and Calvin pulled out then Steve went and filled in the slot. We’d never seen Steve before and, we’d had a few drinks but, it was unbelievable. Such a great show, really fun.”

I bet he was glad Calvin cancelled when their single ‘Just Hold On’ went to number two in the charts!

While he doesn’t mention if ‘Just Hold On’ will feature on his album or not, Louis says the album might be out by the end of the year.

“In my head I’m like 80% done on the album,” he says, before saying his ‘ambitious’ deadline would see the album released before 2017 comes to a close.

Louis says “It’s very much a pop record” but reveals the very surprising rock artists who have heavily influenced his solo material, ranging from Green Day to Arctic Monkeys.

“Lyrically it feels more vulnerable and more honest than what you’re used to with pop.”

We are READY for a pop-rock takeover from Mr. Tomlinson!

