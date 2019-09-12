Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!

The time is nearly here friends. Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ music video is dropping TOMORROW, and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek of it!

Louis previously explained that the single, which showcases his passion for the indie/pop-rock sound of the 90s and 00s, is "about having fun and doing silly things when you’re younger. It’s about going through an experimental phase in your youth, and doing things that might not be good for you, but they are exciting!”

We’re already listening, let’s get to the watching…

Credit: Getty Images

Directed by Charlie Lightening (Liam Gallagher, Kasabian), in this first look clip from the video, we find the One Direction star performing in front of some very lucky fans, intercut with scenes of a loved-up couple.

We’re also told the ‘Kill My Mind’ video ends on a literal cliff hanger, the conclusion of which will all be revealed soon.

Watch the ‘Kill My Mind’ video teaser here…

Ok we NEED to see Louis performing live, like NOW!

On what’s coming next for him, Louis also recently revealed: “The next few songs I have coming out finally represent me as an artist. For a while I was recording music that I thought would get me on the radio. I felt like I had to make a certain sound of music, but then I had a moment where I sat and thought, I just need to make music that is true to myself.

“I met Jamie Hartman [Rag’N’Bone Man co-writer and producer], and I finally felt like I saw eye to eye with a producer. We were on the same page and the last bunch of sessions I've done have really produced songs that I'm proud of. I want to be able to move people with words. I want my lyrics to be honest and say things that matter and mean something.”

And on that album…

“I spent a long time working out where I sat in the industry, but I finally feel like I’ve found my place. I’ve learnt to trust my gut and be involved in every aspect of my career. I’ve got some amazing, dedicated fans who have stayed loyal. Now I can finally say these tracks are coming, the album is coming and the tour is coming. I feel excited about everything.”

Welcome back Louis!