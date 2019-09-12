Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!

We’ve got a sneak peek at the star’s brand new vid…

Thursday, September 12, 2019 - 18:00

The time is nearly here friends. Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ music video is dropping TOMORROW, and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek of it!

Louis previously explained that the single, which showcases his passion for the indie/pop-rock sound of the 90s and 00s, is "about having fun and doing silly things when you’re younger. It’s about going through an experimental phase in your youth, and doing things that might not be good for you, but they are exciting!”

We’re already listening, let’s get to the watching…

Credit: Getty Images

Directed by Charlie Lightening (Liam Gallagher, Kasabian), in this first look clip from the video, we find the One Direction star performing in front of some very lucky fans, intercut with scenes of a loved-up couple. 

We’re also told the ‘Kill My Mind’ video ends on a literal cliff hanger, the conclusion of which will all be revealed soon.

Watch the ‘Kill My Mind’ video teaser here…

🚨 STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING! 🚨 @louist91's #KillMyMind music video is on the way and we've got an EXCLUSIVE first look... 👀👇 #LouisTomlinson #KillMyMindMusicVideo

Ok we NEED to see Louis performing live, like NOW!

On what’s coming next for him, Louis also recently revealed: “The next few songs I have coming out finally represent me as an artist. For a while I was recording music that I thought would get me on the radio. I felt like I had to make a certain sound of music, but then I had a moment where I sat and thought, I just need to make music that is true to myself. 

“I met Jamie Hartman [Rag’N’Bone Man co-writer and producer], and I finally felt like I saw eye to eye with a producer. We were on the same page and the last bunch of sessions I've done have really produced songs that I'm proud of. I want to be able to move people with words. I want my lyrics to be honest and say things that matter and mean something.”

And on that album…

“I spent a long time working out where I sat in the industry, but I finally feel like I’ve found my place. I’ve learnt to trust my gut and be involved in every aspect of my career. I’ve got some amazing, dedicated fans who have stayed loyal. Now I can finally say these tracks are coming, the album is coming and the tour is coming. I feel excited about everything.”

Welcome back Louis!

View the lyrics
It's been a minute since I called you
Just to hear the answer phone
Yeah, I know that you won't get this
But I'll leave a message so I'm not alone

This morning I woke up still dreaming
With memories playing through my head
You'll never know how much I miss you
The day that they took you
I wish it was me instead

But you once told me "Don't give up
You can do it day by day"
And diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away

So I will keep you, day and night
Here until the day I die
I'll be living one life for the two of us
I will be the best of me
Always keep you next to me
I'll be living one life for the two of us
Even when I'm on my own
I know I won't be alone
Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song
I know you'll be looking down
Swear I'm gonna make you proud
I'll be living one life for the two of us

I could feel your blood run through me
You're written in my DNA
Looking back in every mirror
I know you'll be waiting
I'll see you again

But you once told me "Don't give up
You can do it day by day"
And diamonds, they don't turn to dust or fade away (Fade away)

So I will keep you, day and night
Here until the day I die
I'll be living one life for the two of us
I will be the best of me
Always keep you next to me
I'll be living one life for the two of us
Even when I'm on my own
I know I won't be alone
Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song
I know you'll be looking down
Swear I'm gonna make you proud
I'll be living one life for the two of us

I promised you I'd do this
So all of this is all for you
Oh, I swear to God, you're living
Through everything I'll ever do

So I will keep you, day and night
Here until the day I die
I'll be living one life for the two of us
I will be the best of me
Always keep you next to me
I'll be living one life for the two of us
Even when I'm on my own
I know I won't be alone
Tattooed on my heart are the words of your favourite song
I know you'll be looking down
Swear I'm gonna make you proud
I'll be living one life for the two of us

(Ohh, Ohh, Ohh)
One life for the two of us
(Ohh, Ohh, Ohh)
I'll be living one life for the two of us

We'll end just like we started
Just you and me and no one else
I will hold you where my heart is
One life for the two of us
Writer(s): ANDREW JACKSON, MARK DUCK-BLACKWELL, BRYN CHRISTOPHER, LOUIS TOMLINSON

