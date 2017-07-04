Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson’s Latest Topless Selfie Even Has GF Eleanor Calder Using The Heart Eyes Emoji

We really don't blame her.

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 11:18

Catch up on all of the celeb news you could possibly want right now >>>

Louis Tomlinson thought he’d treat fans to an update on how his facial hair is doing this week, as well as a reminder of just how moody he is capable of looking.

The Just Hold On singer took to Insta to post a black and white topless selfie, just leaving it there with no comment for us to admire.

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on

But it would seem even his girlfriend Eleanor Calder couldn’t resist telling the world what she thinks of her boy’s good looks, simply commenting with the classic heart eyes emoji.

And we all know that of all the little faces she could have chosen, that one means, um, the most? Okay fine we’re clutching now.

Perhaps it’s just more of a case that Eleanor is simply missing her boyfriend, what with her currently living her best life in the Hamptons with bestie Sophia Smith.

🖤🖤 @h.ours @sophiaxsmith #revolveinthehamptons

🖤🖤 @h.ours @sophiaxsmith #revolveinthehamptons

A post shared by Eleanor Calder (@eleanorj92) on

Us? Jealous? Always.

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits She Would Sh*g Aaron Chalmers Because He Looks Like A ‘Good Bang’– Exclusive

Single AF: Elliot Crawford And John Grimes Rinse Casey Johnson For Being Blocked By Marnie Simpson

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

Leona Lewis Teams Up With Kiehl’s UK To Raise Money For MTV Staying Alive

The Unintentionally Hilarious Float That Looks Like A Maxi Pad Is Your Unlikely Summer Pool Hero

Sex Robots Are Gonna Change The Future Of Sex - Here's How...

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate 2017's Best Selling Singles and Albums Lists

13 Times Tommy Dorfman Was Your Ultimate Style Inspo

Louis Tomlinson’s Latest Topless Selfie Even Has GF Eleanor Calder Using The Heart Eyes Emoji

Marnie Simpson and Courtney Act Talk Penises As They Go Naked Speed Dating For Single AF

Vicky Pattison Gets Real About What It's Actually Like To Be Body-Shamed

Binky Felstead And Boyfriend JP Share The Most Adorable Family Selfie With Baby India

Teen Mom UK cast tease a dramatic series

Teen Mom UK Cast Tease 'More Drama' and Emotional Moments As Series Two Start Date Is Confirmed

Did Gigi Hadid Just Do The Dreaded Accidental Like On A Perrie Edwards Insta Pic?

Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 Joy-Cons Are Here And Will Make Your Nintendo Switch Look Totally Different

Kylie Jenner Removes All Traces Of Tyga By Covering Up Tribute Tattoo

Everything That Zoella And All Of Your Fave YouTubers Got Up To At Gleam Fest

15 Unmissable Moments From Episode 25 Of Teen Mom OG Season 6

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

More From Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson’s Latest Topless Selfie Even Has GF Eleanor Calder Using The Heart Eyes Emoji

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Just Posted The Cutest Photo Of His Son With A Guitar

Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About His One Direction Insecurities In Refreshingly Honest Interview

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away
Celebrity

Harry Styles’ One Direction Bandmates Send Their Condolences After His Stepfather Passes Away

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

The Grenfell Tower Charity Single Featuring Rita Ora, Louisa Johnson and More Is Smashing Chart Records

Simon Cowell's All Star Grenfell Tower Charity Single Ft. Stormzy, Rita Ora & More Soars to No.1 On iTunes

Celebrity

Is Louis Tomlinson Going To Replace Mel B On America's Got Talent?

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Won’t Be Charged Over LAX Airport Fight

Music

One Direction ‘Reunited’ In Solo Singles Mashup

Music

Louis Tomlinson And Bebe Rexha Are 'About To Release A Massive New Track Together'

Music

Steve Aoki And Louis Tomlinson Take You On An Epic Night Out With ‘Just Hold On’ Music Video

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

Marnie Simpson Reveals She's Rooting For This Love Island 2017 Couple

Marnie Simpson Blocks Casey Johnson After Single AF Drama: 'I Don't Want To Be Involved With Anyone Like That'

The Weeknd Went Three Years Deep On Selena Gomez's Instagram And Doesn't Care Who Knows It

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE