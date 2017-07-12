Louis Tomlinson

OMG Louis Tomlinson Has Released a Snippet of His New Single

The former One Direction member has started to tease 'Back to You' on social media...

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 10:42

Louis Tomlinson is gearing up to release his new single 'Back to You' and he has just uploaded a snippet of it onto Twitter.

YES - NEW LOUIS TOMLISON MUSIC IS ON THE INTERNET AS WE SPEAK!

And yes - you can actually listen to a snippet of Louis' solo music right now!

It sounds amazing doesn't it? And is that part of the music video?!

'Back to You' is Louis' first official solo single since collaborating with Steve Aoki on 'Just Hold On' at the end of 2016.

And, judging by the clip, it sounds as though he has no intention of copying the new sounds of his past bandmates.

Not only that but 'Back to You' appears to be a little more grown-up than the music of his One Direction days.

[Getty]

'Back to You' is co-written by and features both Bebe Rexha and Digital Farm Animals.

Based on Bebe Rexha's previous work we think that Louis has a hit on his hands.

Bebe wrote Eminem and Rihanna's 'Monster' and David Guetta's 'Hey Mama'.

NOT TOO SHABBY!

[Getty]

We cannot wait to hear what kind of magic Bebe and Louis came up with in the studio.

'Back to You' will be released on all platforms on July 21st.

