Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Want Love Island’s Marcel To Perform With Blazing Squad At Their Wedding And Our Lives Are Made

We can’t wait until our Love Island faves Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland finally tie the knot because what could ever be cuter?

And they’ve exclusively revealed their plans for a wedding singer to MTV UK and it legit could not be better.

WATCH ALEX AND OLIVIA REVEAL THEIR PLANS BELOW:

Alex said: “We’re going to book Blazing Squad for our wedding. I love him so much! I’m getting Marcel at the wedding.”

Olivia agreed: “Marcel, right in the middle. Telling every single guest that he’s from Blazing Squad, twice. Maybe three times. I might go down the aisle to Crossroads.”

OMG is this real life? Could there be a better choice? No. But just so you guys are aware, he’ll probs want to put a disclosure on your invite that he was in Blazing Squad so your guests are aware. He’s a pretty ‘humble guy’ after all.

After seeing Olivia on Say Yes To The Dress picking her dream gown, we assumed that was all sorted but apparently she’s back at it again.

She said: “I’m on the hunt again for a wedding dress. Because I have the worst decision making skills. I cant even choose pizza. Alex saw it as well, he ended up seeing the dress I chose on Say Yes To The Dress so now I’ve got to find another one. And we’ve booked a string quartet for the reception.”

So what has Alex done for the magical day?

"I haven’t really done anything,” he admitted.

Classic dude.