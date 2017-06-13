Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Want Love Island’s Marcel To Perform With Blazing Squad At Their Wedding And Our Lives Are Made
Did you know Marcel was in Blazing Squad, btw?
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 11:48
We can’t wait until our Love Island faves Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland finally tie the knot because what could ever be cuter?And they’ve exclusively revealed their plans for a wedding singer to MTV UK and it legit could not be better.
WATCH ALEX AND OLIVIA REVEAL THEIR PLANS BELOW:
Alex said: “We’re going to book Blazing Squad for our wedding. I love him so much! I’m getting Marcel at the wedding.”
Olivia agreed: “Marcel, right in the middle. Telling every single guest that he’s from Blazing Squad, twice. Maybe three times. I might go down the aisle to Crossroads.”OMG is this real life? Could there be a better choice? No. But just so you guys are aware, he’ll probs want to put a disclosure on your invite that he was in Blazing Squad so your guests are aware. He’s a pretty ‘humble guy’ after all.
After seeing Olivia on Say Yes To The Dress picking her dream gown, we assumed that was all sorted but apparently she’s back at it again.She said: “I’m on the hunt again for a wedding dress. Because I have the worst decision making skills. I cant even choose pizza. Alex saw it as well, he ended up seeing the dress I chose on Say Yes To The Dress so now I’ve got to find another one. And we’ve booked a string quartet for the reception.”
So what has Alex done for the magical day?
"I haven’t really done anything,” he admitted.
Classic dude.
Latest News
Ex On The Beach Hunk Marty McKenna Reveals The Naughty Reason Why He Doesn't Have Snapchat - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time
Katy Perry Responds To Taylor Swift's Shady Streaming Move
Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House
From Gangsters To Models, Jonas Blue Gives Us The Inside Story On His ‘Mama’ Video
Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims
Liam Payne Says He’s Had ’No Complaints In That Department’ When It Comes To His Sex Life
Love Island 2017: Chris Declares ‘Everyone Fancies Me’ As Another Couple Call It Quits
Bella Hadid Liked A Pic Of The Weeknd On Instagram And It Did Not Go Unnoticed
Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead Gives Birth To Baby Girl As Boyfriend JP Shares First Pic
You’ve Never Seen A Mario Game Like This: Mario Is Teaming Up With Rayman’s Rabbids And It’s Bonkers
11 Things We Learned From The Massive New Game Reveals At Ubisoft's E3 2017 Show
People Who Owned F***boys On Tinder
Liam Payne Reveals Plans For Chest Tattoo In Honour Of Son Bear
Niall Horan Explains How His Solo Career Has Impacted His Dating Life
Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner Had A Mini Twilight Reunion
Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'
Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted
Selena Gomez Fangirls Over 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford And It’s Everything
Kylie Jenner Reveals She's Actually Been Putting On A Persona For Years
More From Love Island
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Want Love Island’s Marcel To Perform With Blazing Squad At Their Wedding And Our Lives Are Made
Love Island
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Their INCREDIBLE Wedding Plans | MTV News
Love Island 2017: Chris Declares ‘Everyone Fancies Me’ As Another Couple Call It Quits
Love Island 2017: Two New Girls Enter, Camilla Gets A Snog And Amber Causes Some MAJOR Beef
TV Shows
Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa
Celebrity
Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?
Celebrity
Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show
Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show
Love Island
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Go IN on Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst | MTV News
Love Island 2017: The Two New Lads Get A Super Awkward Date And A Cheeky Snog As It’s Announced One Dude Will Be Kicked Off
Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa
Trending Articles
Music
Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!
TV Shows
The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!
Celebrity
Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson
Jeremy McConnell Claims Stephanie Davis Is 'Dead To Him' As Her Mum Brands Him A 'Scumbag'
Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show
Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At 'Insane' Stephanie Davis Over Those Fake Relationship Claims
Petrified Charlotte Crosby Is Convinced Her Holiday Home Is Haunted
TV Shows
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy
Kristen Stewart And Taylor Lautner Had A Mini Twilight Reunion
TV Shows
Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14
Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead Gives Birth To Baby Girl As Boyfriend JP Shares First Pic
Celebrity