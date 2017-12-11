Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split

Just last week Love Island fans' hearts broke a little bit at the news that this year's winners, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, had called it quits after four months.

And now it looks like Amber is back with her ex, Sonny Hall, after she took to Instagram over the weekend to share some clips of them enjoying a night out together on her story.

Of course, just because the pair hit Sugar Hut in Essex together on Saturday night doesn't mean they are officially an item, but according to The Sun, the reunion is a little more than friendly.

A source told the publication: "Whether Sonny is just a rebound for Amber is unclear at the moment but the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Sugar Hut nightclub in Essex on Saturday."

They added: "Amber didn’t seem to mind who knew as she was posting videos on Instagram of her cuddling up to his little white puppy while still at his home on Sunday morning."

"That can’t have been easy for Kem to see," they continued.

The Love Island winners announced their split last Sunday night in a joint statement, citing their hectic schedules as the reason.

Kem, who is currently busy with Dancing On Ice rehearsals, personally addressed the breakup for the first time just a few days ago.

It’s been a tough week, but I just wanted to thank everybody who has been so kind and supportive, the messages have proper kept me going. Unfortunately things didn't work out but I know Amber will do amazing and I'll always be proud of her x — Kem (@KemCetinay) December 6, 2017

Would just like to say I am incredibly overwhelmed by everyone's lovely messages and comments. The love and support from you all has been absolutely heartwarming. Thank you so much ❤️ — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) December 4, 2017

Some things just aren't meant to be.