Love Island

Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split

The Love Island star was spotted getting cosy with a former flame.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, December 11, 2017 - 10:55

Just last week Love Island fans' hearts broke a little bit at the news that this year's winners, Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay, had called it quits after four months.

And now it looks like Amber is back with her ex, Sonny Hall, after she took to Instagram over the weekend to share some clips of them enjoying a night out together on her story.

Take a look at the video to see Selena Gomez, Megan McKenna and all the celebs who went back to their ex... 

 

Of course, just because the pair hit Sugar Hut in Essex together on Saturday night doesn't mean they are officially an item, but according to The Sun, the reunion is a little more than friendly.

Instagram/Amb_d

A source told the publication: "Whether Sonny is just a rebound for Amber is unclear at the moment but the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other at Sugar Hut nightclub in Essex on Saturday."

They added: "Amber didn’t seem to mind who knew as she was posting videos on Instagram of her cuddling up to his little white puppy while still at his home on Sunday morning."

Getty

"That can’t have been easy for Kem to see," they continued.

The Love Island winners announced their split last Sunday night in a joint statement, citing their hectic schedules as the reason.

Kem, who is currently busy with Dancing On Ice rehearsals, personally addressed the breakup for the first time just a few days ago.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "It’s been a tough week, but I just wanted to thank everybody who has been so kind and supportive, the messages have proper kept me going. Unfortunately things didn't work out but I know Amber will do amazing and I'll always be proud of her x."

Some things just aren't meant to be.

 

 

 

More From Love Island

Matt Terry And Montana Brown
Matt Terry Dishes On His Relationship With Love Island's Montana Brown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend
Celebrity
From Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen to Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies: Where Are The Love Island Couples Now?
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Have Split As Another Love Island Couple Call It Quits
Chris Hughes Admits He's Fuelled Drama In The Past And Brands Fame "Proper Weird"
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood On Chris Hughes Drama: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Going On’
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Stephanie Pratt and Jonny Mitchell
Stephanie Pratt Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Jonny Mitchell Of 'Cheating' And 'Abuse'

Trending Articles

Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei Ripped Into Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie In The Funniest Way As She Hung With Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan
Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave
Celebrity
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Just Announced The Sex Of Her Baby With A Christmas Picture
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Is Backing THIS I'm A Celebrity Campmate To Take The Jungle Crown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sophie Kasaei
Celebrity
Sophie Kasaei’s Underboob Selfie Has Left Everyone Gobsmacked
Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion