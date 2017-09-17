Amber Davies Is Sick Of 'Jealous' Former Love Island Stars Hating On Her And Kem

Amber Davies is pretty sick of former Love Island contestants hating on her.

The Welsh beauty was crowned winner of the ITV2 show alongside Kem Cetinay earlier this year.

ITV2

But those who have appeared on previous seasons have been none too kind about the cute romance reality star.

But Amber thinks she knows what the reason is, saying: “I was quite surprised to hear some of them. It’s possibly jealousy.”

Amber thinks former Islanders should be nothing but supportive of future contestants.

“I’m quite shocked. You’d think they’d be supportive. They’ve been in the same situation as you, they know how it works,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

And she has vowed to help future stars of the show herself.

BoohooMan

“I’ll be as supportive as I can when the next series airs. It’s changed my life and it’ll change the lives of the new contestants,” she said.

“I definitely will be taking a different approach to some of the people this year,” she added.

