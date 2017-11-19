Amber Davies Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Kem Cetinay Since Their Split

Amber Davies has revealed that the communication between her and ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay has well-and-truly dried up since the pair decided to call time on their four-month relationship.

The Love Island couple announced their seperation in a joint statement last week - and Amber has now admitted that the romance pretty much died on the spot when they mutually agreed to part ways.

Let's all get checking an update from MTV News...

In an interview with New! Magazine, Amber revealed that she and Kem are both "upset" over the situation and cited their equally hectic work schedules for the split: "We just didn’t make time for each other.

She added: "The relationship is easily lost if you don’t work at it. It was a mutual decision to split. I still care for him, but in terms of the relationship we’re not compatible.

As for the exact moment Kember decided to split, she continued: "We had this one phone conversation where we agreed it was best not to be together and we haven’t spoken since then."

This comes as a seperate insider suggested to the magazine that Amber was the one to initiate the break-up: "She knew they weren’t right for each other and she’s feeling strong about the decision. It just wasn’t the right time for them, but it might be a different story in a few years time."

Kem recently said something similiar about the pressure of being in a public relationship: "When Love Island finished there was so much pressure and then trying to juggle a relationship - it hasn't been easy," he admitted.

We're glad Kember are keeping it civil post-split - and by the sounds of it, Amber may already be patching up a broken heart by re-connecting with ex-boyfriend Sonny Hall.

All's fair in love and war.