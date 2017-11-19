Love Island

Amber Davies Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Kem Cetinay Since Their Split

The Love Island couple recently called it quits and they've gone for a clean break.

Tuesday, December 12, 2017 - 10:19

Amber Davies has revealed that the communication between her and ex-boyfriend Kem Cetinay has well-and-truly dried up since the pair decided to call time on their four-month relationship.

The Love Island couple announced their seperation in a joint statement last week - and Amber has now admitted that the romance pretty much died on the spot when they mutually agreed to part ways. 

Let's all get checking an update from MTV News...

In an interview with New! Magazine, Amber revealed that she and Kem are both "upset" over the situation and cited their equally hectic work schedules for the split: "We just didn’t make time for each other.

She added: "The relationship is easily lost if you don’t work at it. It was a mutual decision to split. I still care for him, but in terms of the relationship we’re not compatible.

Making so many memories✨what an amazing week away with my girl 💛 @amb_d

Making so many memories✨what an amazing week away with my girl 💛 @amb_d

A post shared by KEM (@kemcetinay) on

As for the exact moment Kember decided to split, she continued: "We had this one phone conversation where we agreed it was best not to be together and we haven’t spoken since then."

This comes as a seperate insider suggested to the magazine that Amber was the one to initiate the break-up: "She knew they weren’t right for each other and she’s feeling strong about the decision. It just wasn’t the right time for them, but it might be a different story in a few years time."

Getty

Kem recently said something similiar about the pressure of being in a public relationship: "When Love Island finished there was so much pressure and then trying to juggle a relationship - it hasn't been easy," he admitted.

We're glad Kember are keeping it civil post-split - and by the sounds of it, Amber may already be patching up a broken heart by re-connecting with ex-boyfriend Sonny Hall. 

All's fair in love and war. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Love Island

Amber Davies Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Kem Cetinay Since Their Split
Ex On The Beach: Body SOS Host Vicky Pattison Hints At Injuries, Emotional Transformations And ‘Fit Lads’ As Series Start Date Is Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE
Matt Terry And Montana Brown
Matt Terry Dishes On His Relationship With Love Island's Montana Brown
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood Speaks Out About Chris Hughes 'Cheating' Scandal
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend
Celebrity
From Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen to Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies: Where Are The Love Island Couples Now?
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Have Split As Another Love Island Couple Call It Quits
Chris Hughes Admits He's Fuelled Drama In The Past And Brands Fame "Proper Weird"
Olivia Attwood isn&#039;t sure what the situation is with Chris Hughes
Olivia Attwood On Chris Hughes Drama: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Going On’

Trending Articles

It Looks Like Sam Gowland Has Some Competition For Chloe Ferry's Heart
Vicky Pattison Has A Set Of Rock Solid Abs And Fans Are Beyond Impressed
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Just Got Another Ex's Tattoo Removed After Her Split With Stephen Bear
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Opens Up About Being Trolled Over That Make Up Mistake: ‘I Didn’t Want To Leave The House’ - EXCLUSIVE
Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan, And Sophie Kasaei Had A Reunion In The Weirdest Location
Did Kim Kardashian Just Confirm Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies?
Aaron Chalmers and Talia Oatway
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Proves He's The Dream Boyfriend With These Heart Melting Words About His Lady
Farewell Lad! Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle Has ‘No Regrets’ As He Talks Leaving The Show After 15 Seasons And Preparing To Become A Dad – EXCLUSIVE
Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies split
Amber Davies Is 'Back With' Her Ex-Boyfriend After Kem Cetinay Split
Sam Gowland Hilariously Trolls Chloe Ferry's Chicken Nugget Proposal Hint
Are Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear dating again... their Winter Wonderland selfies are causing fans to speculate yes!
Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'On The Heartbreak Diet' After Stephen Bear Split
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time