Yet Another Love Island Star Could Be Set To Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

This one isn't too popular.

Friday, August 11, 2017 - 12:25

Mark your calendars down for November because it looks like the I'm A Celeb jungle could quickly turn into a Love Island reunion. Hot on the heels of Jonny being lined up for the show, reports are now suggesting that Muggy Mike himself could be heading down under.

Even though the ITV series had enforced a no-reality-stars rule back in 2015, it appears as though bosses are reconsidering their entry requirements. According to The Sun, producers already have their beady eye on Mike Thalassitis and his muggy (but always entertaining) ways. 

ITV2

An insider discussed the programme's recent change of heart: "Reality stars create more social media buzz and also attract younger viewers. Mike is having early talks but the fact he’s even being considered shows a real change of tack," the source said. 

Fans of the programme will know that last year's show was won by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt after what can only be described as a serious lack of drama, with the 2015 series centering on our lass Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and jungle BFF Ferne McCann.

ITV

It's up for speculation whether Mike will actually end up chowing down on a kangaroo's dong on TV, but we can only hope that fellow Islander Jonny will also be there to witness the event. Fingers crossed. 

Now get checking out Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland's guide to having sex on TV:

