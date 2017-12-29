Cara De La Hoyde And Nathan Massey Reveal The Name Of Their Newborn Son

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey have finally revealed the name of their newborn son after the Love Island star gave birth to their first child on December 13th – 12 days after her due date.

The couple have settled on the moniker Freddie-George De La Hoyde Massey, with the pair discussing how going into labour proved to be a slightly more dramatic experience than they first anticipated.

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Cara revealed that her plans for a water-birth soon went out the window: "I’d been sat in the bath for two hours. I did plan on having a water birth, but I was very much of the mind set that whatever happens, happens. I couldn’t have an epidural as I was too far gone.

She continued: "Nathan arrived and he was like: ‘You need to get out of the bath now!’ My fingers were like prunes. He helped me out and put the towel round me and my waters broke!"

Getty

Cara was so fearful about giving the birth that she “scared her contractions away” and was forced to push little Freddie-George out without any extra help: "My whole body tensed up and I scared the contractions away. I just had to push him out with no contractions, nothing to help me."

The 27-year-old has also ruled out rumours that the pair are already engaged but confirmed that she and Nathan have reignited their relationship: “We’re back together and Freddie-George has completed us."

“I have been wearing this ring for months and it has the baby’s initials FG on it. We knew his name for four or five months. We’re not engaged so I wear his name on my ring finger as he’s my little man."

Welcome to the world, Freddie-George!