Cara De La Hoyde Has A Word Of Warning For This Year's Love Island Contestants

Last year's winner of Love Island has come forward with some words of advice for the contestants this time around, and crown-holder Cara De La Hoyde reckons that adapting to the real-world might come as a bit of a shock for the gang.

In an interview with Closer Magazine, the 25-year-old - who is now pregnant with Nathan Massey's baby - has explained that Gabby, Montana and co. should make a conscious effort to take things slowly when they eventually leave the villa.

ITV2

"Life after Love Island was absolutely crazy. It was surreal. Nathan and I were lucky enough to have some incredible experiences - we went on holidays, met amazing people and attended fabulous events. But I'd advise the winners to take things slow, enjoy it, and not be pressured into doing anything.

Pointing out that the alarm bells are already going off when it comes to one couple in particular, she said: "They must make sure they don't move too quickly. I've seen that Dom and Jess are discussing moving in and marriage within a matter of weeks, which is absolutely crazy!

ITV2

And a final word of advice for the 2017 hopefuls: "There will be challenges - they will have to deal with a lot of attention and girls at PAs throwing themselves at the guys."

Hmm. Now get checking out the update below from MTV News: