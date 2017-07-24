Cara De La Hoyde Has Some Words Of Wisdom For Love Island Winners Kem And Amber

They've only just left the villa in a blaze of glory after winning Love Island 2017 but last year's champ Cara De La Hoyde has already come forward with some words of wisdom about how the pair should navigate the next 12 months.

In an interview with Lorraine, the 26-year-old reckons Kem and Amber should soak up all the opportunities that come their way and not feel too pressured by the fact the entire world is watching their relationship.

Um, probably easier said than done tbh, but lovely sentiment.

"Just enjoy it because that year goes so quick, and next May there’s gonna be another Love Island, and another Kem and Amber just like there’s another Cara and Nathan so just take all the time to enjoy it," she said. "Be themselves, don’t let anyone tell them what to do as a couple and always remember why you’re with each other. It’s a very pressurised thing."

Pretty sensible advice all in all.

As for how Cara is dealing with her split from Nathan while being pregnant, she still has a theory that the pair of them might patch up their relationship after the birth of their child.

"I’ve always said that if me and Nathan took our time we’d still be together. We talk every day, he’s always checking up on me, he’s always involved with the baby. He will 100 per cent have a lot to do with the baby…you never know when the baby comes, I think everyone’s got their fingers crossed that something…We’ve still got a lot of feelings between us."

Sounds hopeful.

