Chris Hughes Reaches Out To Scotty T After Alluding To Split With Love Island's Olivia Attwood

Evidence is mounting.

Monday, August 7, 2017 - 14:42

In the wake of a bunch of reports about Love Island’s Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood calling it quits, it looks as though fan-favourite Chris has sought solace in the arms of none other than Geordie Shore star Scotty T.

Rumours about the couple splitting up first surfaced when some images of Olivia in an intimate embrace with ex, Blackburn football player Bradley Dack, emerged back on Sunday. A friend of Chris' said he was both "furious and heartbroken" over the betrayal. 

Instagram/ChrisHughes

While neither Chris or Olivia have taken to social-media to outright confirm the reports, fans were left fearing the worst when Chris posted a selfie with a caption that practically screams singledom: "Whatever makes you feel bad, leave it. Whatever makes you smile, keep it" he wrote.

Now it seems as though Scotty T might be helping patch up Chris’s heart after the Love Island lad responded to the Geordie Shore star's open call about finding someone to Netflix and Chill with.

Casual. 

We're usually one's to keep optimistic about this kind of thing, but what with the pictures of Olivia and Bradley, Chris's defiant selfie, and his response to our lad Scotty, it looks like the Colivia train has well and truly ground to a halt. 

Thoughts on this? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK.

Now get checking out Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland's guide to having sex on TV, because that knowledge is always useful:

 

 

 

