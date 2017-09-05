Love Island

Chris Hughes Reveals Why He And Kem Cetinay Removed Themselves From The Love Island Whatsapp Group Chat

Exiting the group chat = the ultimate betrayal.

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 16:10

Ah Whatsapp groups. Where do we even begin? They're a place for roasting, boasting and (for some) coasting along unnoticed except for the occasional two-weekly update just to remind everyone you didn't die.

While many relish in being able to check what's being going on with their pals at the end of a hard day, Chris Hughes has revealed that he literally has no time for group chats whatsoever.

Get checking out the very latest from MTV News...

And it turns out his best buddy Kem Cetinay feels the same, which is why the pair decided to say adios to the Whatsapp group the Love Island lot had going.

Ouch.

The reality star told Reveal: "Me and Kem left the Whatsapp group! It was just boring. I hate Whatsapp groups, they do my head in."

Well today was relaxing 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 thanks for a unreal couple days brother @chrishughesofficial 🐄🐎🐑🦃

To be honest though we don't blame them, a group chat filled with couples can't be a particularly fun place. Where the hell are you meant to go when you desperately need to vent about your significant other?

Still, the 'Chris Hughes left the chat' message must have cut pretty deep.

 

