Chris Hughes Wants Marriage And Babies With Olivia Attwood Really Soon

If there’s any doubt that Chris Hughes is all loved up with his girlfriend of four months, Olivia Attwood, the Love Island star has made some pretty serious plans for their future.

The reality TV star is all about commitment and wants both marriage and babies, in fact he’s basically mapped out his life with Olivia.

“Our love is strong. I feel like we get stronger each day. We've overcome barriers here and there, which is natural in a relationship,” he told the Mail Online.

“At the end of next year I’m going to get married. I don’t know when I’m going to propose,” he added. So at least Olivia still has some surprises left.

He’s also sounds pretty determined to start a family, and he wants to be a young dad. Hope that’s cool with you, Olivia.

“I want a kid at the end of next year as well. I’ll be 25 by then, just before my 26th birthday next year, and when my kid is about 15 I’ll be 40.” he said.

Just don’t forget about ‘baby’ Cash, Okay.

