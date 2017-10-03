Love Island

Chris & Kem Top The iTunes Chart With Debut Single 'Little Bit Leave It'

The Love Island boys have finally recorded their villa-made tune...

Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 15:18

If you watched this year's Love Island then you definitely remember the unofficial villa anthem 'Little Bit Leave It'.

Chris Hughes, Kem Cetinay and Marcel Somerville came up with the song for one of the show's tasks and even got a pep talk from Stormzy after it got some attention, and now they've taken the tune from the villa to the top of the iTunes charts after finally releasing it.

WATCH Chris go in on Katie Price following claims she's been sending him and girlfriend Olivia 'threatening' voice notes:

We're not sure what happened to Marcel but Chris & Kem (their official rap title) dropped the banging studio version last night and its sitting pretty at number one on UK iTunes right now.

Copyright [Instagram]

First country queen Megan McKenna now fully fledged rappers Chris & Kem? Reality stars are taking over the charts!

The hook is the same as before but the 'brothers' have switched up their verses, with Chris dropping some pretty X-rated nut-orientated bars and even fitting in some calendar promo.

Kem's background bits and 'come on!' ad-libs only add to the hype, which builds up to a massive chant of "It's the sound of Chris and Kem I swear we're back again".

'Little Bit Leave It' has already been played on Radio 1 and will no doubt have a good chance at hitting the Top 10 next week.

The boys have released their debut single under Relentless Records, joining artists like Bryson Tiller, Steve Aoki and Professor Green as labelmates. Steak on your plate, indeed lads!

Little Bit Leave It

Words: Ross McNeilage

