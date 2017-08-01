Could Kem Cetinay Return To The Villa For Love Island 2018?

Kem Cetinay may have already won ITV2's Love Island once, bagging himself a shared prize of £50,000 with his then-girlfriend Amber Davies, but it seems he's keen for round two.

The cash is great and all, but Kem sadly didn't achieve the lasting love that he came for in the first place, so it's unsurprising he'd like a do-over.

After his amicable split from fellow winner Amber Davies back in December last year, the Dancing On Ice star wants to return to the show that made him famous.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 21-year-old was clearly feeling nostalgic as he posted a summer throwback snap and reminisced about the good times of summer '17.

"Missing the hot weather...wouldn’t mind another summer in the villa. Second time lucky😂🙈🤷🏽‍♂," wrote the single lad.

Kem's cheeky chappy personality totally won our hearts the first time around, so we wouldn't say no to round two!

You know what they say, if at first you don't succeed...

It seems that quite a few fans feel exactly the same way as us, with one person commenting: "Please go back in the villa ❤️🌎," as another added: "You should defo go back in the villa!! #getkeminthevilla 🙌🏼🙌🏼."

Plenty of fans felt he should take recently single Chris Hughes back in with him: "Get back in there and take Chris with you!" said one fan.

While we would love for the bromance of last summer to be revived, we're thinking it might be time to give a new set of islanders a shot at finding love.

ITV2 hasn't confirmed a start date for the next series, but last year it kicked off on Monday, June 5 and the year before that it launched on Monday, May 30.

You can do the guesswork!

