Love Island

Does This Mean Love Island’s Luke T Is Planning On Proposing To Siannise Fudge?

Luke M is spilling the beans

Wednesday, April 8, 2020 - 09:58

It sounds like Luke T and Siannise Fudge will be heading down the aisle sooner than expected amid rumours that their relationship is getting serious.

The Love Island stars were the favourites to win the Winter 2020 series, with Finn and Paige pipping them to the top spot. In a YouTube Q&A, fellow Islander Luke M has now opened up about them potentially getting engaged.

Patience and Positivity 👊🏾♥️
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Luke Trotman (@luketroytrotman) on

He told viewers that the Luke T will pop the question “soon,” claiming: "He’s soppy, he's head over heels, so yeah he’ll propose soon."

"He was dropping 'L-bombs' all over the frickin' place. As long as he keeps a bed in the house for me then it’s all sweet."

Luke squared are back! 💙 Missed winding him up #lukesquared #loveisland #bro

The couple recently gave an interview to OK! Magazine, where they revealed that they’d spoken about having children in the villa.

"I always wanted kids," Siannise told the publication. "Same with Luke, and that's we something we spoke about in the villa."

Luke added: "Siannise is one of five, I'm one of two, but my mum is one of 11, so we both have big families. We're big family people."

Instagram/SianniseFudge

The pair have been practically joined at the hip since January, with the duo revealing that they’ve only spent an hour apart since leaving the show.

They’re currently isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic and have shared a series of cute updates on social-media.

What do we have to do to bag an invite to their wedding?

