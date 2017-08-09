Love Island

Does This Mean That Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Actually Knew Each Other Before Love Island?

Wait. WHAT?

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 10:20

In theory, Love Island is a place for total strangers to meet for the very first time and hopefully fall madly, deeply in love with each other - vom! Okay, just kidding about the vom bit as we were actually all over it when perfect strangers Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood fell for each other on the hit show.

But now the plot thickens as fans reckon the whole 'strangers' thing might actually not have been the case thanks to a curious throwback photo that's emerged. 

Watch! Check out Love Island's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen do the girlfriend does my makeup challenge:

A few Sherlocks out there have been paying seriously close attention to Instagram and noticed that Olivia was pictured with one of Chris's super close pals well over a year ago.

Unsurprisingly, this led a few fans to jump to the conclusion that the Love Island pair might actually have known each other before their stint on the ITV2 show.

So good to catch up with my life-longs, been way too long! Miss you both! #powerfulpeople @georgeray5 @georgycoops 🔥

The mutual friend in question is footballer George Ray, and Chris recently shared this picture of him and Liv posing with his 'life-long' pals, who included George.

It seems fans then started to do some digging and found a picture of Olivia and George posing together in January 2016, long before Chrolivia came to be.

What's more is that a further Instagram scroll shows Chris's pal posted a bikini shot of Olivia all the way back in 2015, so it's fair to assume they have known each other quite a while.

Suspicious fans hit the comments, with one writing: "So did @chrishughesofficial already know @oliviajade_attwood before love island?"

Okay, so it does seem a little suspicious that Olivia is so damn friendly with one of Chris's pals, but seriously people, have you ever heard of the six degrees of separation?

With Olivia being the feisty city girl of the villa, meanwhile Chris was the loveable country boy, the pair seemed the epitome of two opposites world colliding during their time on the show.

If they did know each other already they put on a seriously good act and we can't help but think of Olivia's iconic pool-dive with all the jumping to conclusions going on.

Well it seems our suspicions are correct, since Liv's rep shut down the rumours, telling Cosmopolitan UK, "They definitely didn't [know each other]. They're from very different circles, and he lives in the Cotswolds and she in Surrey. They have never crossed paths before."

Furthermore, ITV2 have come out to say they 100% didn't know eachother. Well that's settled then.

Does This Mean That Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Actually Knew Each Other Before Love Island?

Does This Mean That Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood Actually Knew Each Other Before Love Island?

