Love Island

Gaz Beadle Has A Novel Idea For Which Couple Should Win Love Island 2017

The man talks a whole lot of sense.

Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 14:18

Because shaving each other’s initials onto your pubes is probably the only thing in this world that screams true love, Gaz Beadle has decided that Love Island’s Kem and Chris should call the whole dating thing off and couple up with each other instead.

From a shared love of both rapping and houmous to Chris’s iconic description of Kem’s penis as a “little jelly baby,” the Geordie Shore lad reckons all that drama with Olivia should be left in the past to make way for a couple who could actually grow old together.

ITV2

Taking to Twitter to share his realisation with 2.53 million followers, Gaz wrote: “Can the the winning couple just be Kem and Chris” before adding the generally acceped logo of bromances worldwide. The blue heart. 

This definitely isn’t the wildest suggestion that has ever crossed Gaz’s mind, with 8.1k people agreeing that a pairing of this standard is something that could leave the rest of the villa floundering in their wake.  

Yep.

ITV2

Convinced this needs to happen? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

Now get checking out the update below from MTV News...

