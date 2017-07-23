Have You Heard What Shocking Sex Drug Muggy Mike Smuggled Into The Love Island Villa?

Reports are flying around that Mike Thalassitis smuggled Viagra into the Love Island villa for a passionate round of love making with Tyla Carr.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Mike broke Love Island rules by taking the little blue pills with him into the villa when he returned to the reality romance show for a second try at finding love.

ITV2

But a reported recording has Mike bragging about taking the drug while in the house for when he bedded Tyla.

“Mate, first night back in the villa I had in my suitcase, I had a Viagra and I was drunk innit because we started drinking straight away,” the star reportedly said.

ITV2

“I popped it and my piece was absolutely breathtaking,” he added.

Mike apparently then gives a very detailed account of his love making with Tyla – but states he doesn’t want to date her now they’ve both been dumped from the island.

ITV2

“I just thought f*** yep I’m in her head now — she’s mine for the taking,” he said.

“But to be honest with you I’m not really going to go there with her — she’s fit. I thought she was one of the best looking in there but, like, no I wanna do bits when I get out,” Mike said.

