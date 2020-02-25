Love Island

Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now

Have their romances lasted the (short) test of time?

Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 10:21

It might feel like Love island 2020 ended a lifetime ago, but the contestants haven't had a lot of time in the real world. Are their relationships still going strong or have things already fizzled out?

Siannise Fudge and Luke T

These two are still going strong. The runners-up for the 2020 Love Island crown have been living their best lives away from the public eye. They recently announced their own TikTok channel, and we’re 100% sure it’s going to be a success.

We’re sorry we’ve kept you all waiting butttt we are now on Tik Tok 🤪 we did the #blueberryfaygo dance @lilmosey we hope you guys like it! Follow our Tik Tok’s @ sianniseafudge & @ lukettrotman💥❤️

Nas and Eva

Proving that following your heart really ~does~ lead to happiness, Nas has announced that he and Eva are officially exclusively dating after their exit from the show. The two were recently hit by split rumours that turned out to be false.

Instagram

Callum and Molly

Despite rumours that the pair had a “blazing” row at nightclub last weekend, Callum told MailOnline that they’re actually doing great. 

As for why the pair aren’t official yet, he said: “Everyone's different, but Molly and I are very chilled. Distance isn't an issue for us because we live close together, which definitely makes us strong.”

Dragged her out😜
View this post on Instagram

Dragged her out😜

A post shared by Callum Jones (@_callum_jones) on

Paige and Finley

The Love Island 2020 winners are still madly in love with each other. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other when walking the red carpet at the recent TRIC Awards. Finley even travelled up to Scotland to meet her family. We’re convinced it went well.

Getty

Demi and Luke M

These two started off as friends, and it looks like that connection has done wonders for their relationship. The pair often to take to Instagram Stories to share wholesome updates of each other joking around.

Cosy night in 🥰 #lemi #loveisland #itv

Mike and Priscilla

It looks like Mike finally found what he was looking for. He recently took to Instagram to share an image of Priscilla hanging out with his mum, referring to the pair of them as his “two queens.”

Can we just take a moment to appreciate my two Queens! ❤️❤️

Jess and Ched

Sparks were flying between these two at Casa Amor. On the outside, Jess has now revealed that she and Ched are considering living together. Hopefully there’ll be a spare room for twin Eve to stay over.

We’re on our way home✈️ Wow what an experience! Seven weeks in South Africa and I’m happy to be coming home with @cheduzor 💕I feel beyond blessed and grateful for all the love and support, thank you so much to everyone🙏🏼 We can’t wait to get back to reality and see what the outside world has in store for us ✨🤍 #loveisland

Here's hoping they'll all still be together by next year.

Latest News

Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
KJ Apa Just Spilled Some Revealing Details About The Future Of Riverdale
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Important Reality Con Update
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Tana Mongeau Responds To Rumours She'll Get Pregnant This Year
Madison Beer Pens Powerful Letter About Her Private Images Being Leaked
James Charles Slams ‘Queerbaiting’ Trolls Who Slide Into His DMs For Clout
Camila Cabello Is “Exhausted” By Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Her And Kylie Jenner’s Decision To Not Breastfeed
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Underwear In A ~Very~ Revealing Selfie
Get To Know Josie Man
Get To Know: Josie Man
Inside Kylie Jenner’s Luxurious $10,000-A-Night Bahamas Trip
Harry Styles Denies Dating Adele After They Were Pictured In The Caribbean
Kim Kardashian Responds To Claims North West Copied A Child Star’s Song
Justin Bieber Reveals The One Habit That Annoys Hailey Bieber The Most
Tana Mongeau Did A Meet And Greet With Fans Despite Having Pink Eye

More From Love Island

Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Aaron Chalmers Finds It ‘Weird’ That People Comment About His Relationship With Marnie Simpson On Pictures Of Girlfriend Talia Oatway
Love Island’s Jack Fincham Reveals The Social Media Abuse He Received About His Body During The Show
Sam Gowland Blasts Trolls As He Calls For More Legislation On Cyberbullying
Ex on the beach star Megan McKenna spits from Love Island&#039;s Muggy Mike
Megan McKenna Breaks Her Silence Following The Death Of Mike Thalassitis
Love Island Stars Call For Better Aftercare In The Wake Of Mike Thalassitis' Death
Reality Stars Pay Tribute To Love Island's Mike Thalassitis After His Death Aged 26
Holly Hagan C02 facial
Holly Hagan Confided In Love Island's Alexandra Cane Over CO2 Laser Facial
Exclusive: Love Island's Alexandra Cane Embraces Her Cellulite As She Talks Body Positivity
Love Island&#039;s Megan and Wes split and Scotty T offers to be stepdad
Scotty T Reaches Out To Megan Barton-Hanson Following Wes Nelson Split And People Are SHOOK
Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes are reportedly dating.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Is Reportedly Dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes
Chris Hughes.
Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals Brother's Testicular Cancer Diagnosis

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Kylie Jenner Just Revealed What Her Hair Looks Like Without Long Extensions
Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now
Get To Know Daniel Blume
Get To Know: Daniel Blume
James Charles Responds To Jokes About His Potential 2020 Coachella Outfit
Riverdale Suspends Production In Canada Over Coronavirus Concerns
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Selena Gomez Explains Why She Isn't As Close To Fans As She Once Was
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
sophie ksai
Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About Joel Corry Split And It's Absolutely Brutal