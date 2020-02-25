Here Are Where This Year’s Love Island Couples Stand Now

It might feel like Love island 2020 ended a lifetime ago, but the contestants haven't had a lot of time in the real world. Are their relationships still going strong or have things already fizzled out?

Siannise Fudge and Luke T

These two are still going strong. The runners-up for the 2020 Love Island crown have been living their best lives away from the public eye. They recently announced their own TikTok channel, and we’re 100% sure it’s going to be a success.

Nas and Eva

Proving that following your heart really ~does~ lead to happiness, Nas has announced that he and Eva are officially exclusively dating after their exit from the show. The two were recently hit by split rumours that turned out to be false.

Callum and Molly

Despite rumours that the pair had a “blazing” row at nightclub last weekend, Callum told MailOnline that they’re actually doing great.

As for why the pair aren’t official yet, he said: “Everyone's different, but Molly and I are very chilled. Distance isn't an issue for us because we live close together, which definitely makes us strong.”

Paige and Finley

The Love Island 2020 winners are still madly in love with each other. The couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other when walking the red carpet at the recent TRIC Awards. Finley even travelled up to Scotland to meet her family. We’re convinced it went well.

Demi and Luke M

These two started off as friends, and it looks like that connection has done wonders for their relationship. The pair often to take to Instagram Stories to share wholesome updates of each other joking around.

Mike and Priscilla

It looks like Mike finally found what he was looking for. He recently took to Instagram to share an image of Priscilla hanging out with his mum, referring to the pair of them as his “two queens.”

Jess and Ched

Sparks were flying between these two at Casa Amor. On the outside, Jess has now revealed that she and Ched are considering living together. Hopefully there’ll be a spare room for twin Eve to stay over.

Here's hoping they'll all still be together by next year.