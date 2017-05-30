Love Island

Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 12:41

It's almost that time of year again. When you give up your life for a few months and basically eat, got to school/work and watch TV, because Love Island is upon us. Starting June 5th on ITV2, you're about to see the sexy couples compete for the £50,000 prize all while trying to find love...and a few other things. *cough*

ITV Studios
And these are the bikini-clad babes and abs-fab dudes who are about to become your fam...

Name: Olivia Attwood

ITV Studios
Age: 26

From: Surrey, England

Occupation: Motorsport Grid girl

Likes: Romantic gestures, immature jokes, ‘loudmouth, joker types

Hates: Stupid guys, dates, ‘someone who takes themselves really seriously without a sense of humour’

Biggest fear in the villa: "I’m addicted to my phone and the internet, so not having that will be really strange. I’m hoping that I won’t really notice. Also dating without things like What’s App because usually you have a little stalk or you build off a flirty Snap Chat but it will be very different getting to know them purely face-to-face." 

About you: "I do believe in girl code with my close friends, but I don’t think it applies with girls you’ve just met." 

 

Name: Chloe Crowhurst

ITV Studios
Age: 22

From: Essex, England

Occupation: Executive assistant

Likes: David Beckham

Hates: Essex guys, boys who try it on with everyone

Relationship history: “It's a bit of a joke if I'm honest. Every boy I've ever been with has cheated on me! Girls just know, don't they? We have a sixth sense when it comes to that kind of thing. Girls are like the FBI at knowing when a guy's cheated. I always find out.”

About you: "I'm not worried about not getting on with the girls. I'm really friendly. I always make friends in the girls' loos."

 

Name: Montana Brown

ITV Studios
Age: 21

From: Hertfordshire, England

Occupation: Economics student

Likes: Guys with accents, rugby players, the gym

Hates: Tattoos, smoking

Claim to fame: “I’ve never been in the newspapers but my ex was a footballer, I was seeing a couple of professional rugby players too.”

About you: “My friends would say I'm very blunt and honest, and sometimes really brutal. I say things I shouldn't say, but they're the things that everyone is thinking. So I guess someone going on a date with me is going to have to be quite thick-skinned.”

 

Name: Jessica Shears

ITV Studios
Age: 23

From: Devon, England

Occupation: Glamour model

Likes: Old romance

Hates: Bad manners

Relationship history: “I was engaged once. We thought we were going to be together forever. I really, really loved him, but we became best friends and it wasn't romantic any more and neither of us deserved a relationship that wasn't 100%.”

About you: “I'm quite a girly girl. Other girls will definitely judge me at first and think I'm a stuck-up bitch but I'm actually quite a mum type, and I like to get involved in everything and nurture people.”

 

Name: Camilla Thurlow

ITV Studios
Age: 27

From: Dumfries, Scotland

Occupation: Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Likes: Sentimental gestures, her job

Hates: Judgemental people, people seeing her upset

Why Love Island?: “I’m still young but I’m definitely at the age now where a lot of my friends are starting to settle down. I also want to put my personal life first, for the first time in long time, and give myself the opportunity to meet someone.”

About you: "I can be a bit cold, and come across that way, but that’s because I’m quite independent and strong."

 

Name: Amber Davies

ITV Studios
Age: 20

From: South Wales

Occupation: Dancer

Likes: Being wooed, dating

Hates: Arrogance, cockiness

Claim to fame: “Well, maybe I’ve slept with a big name but girls don’t kiss and tell.”

About you: “I’m a bit of a dating queen, I love to date. If I fancy someone, I will go for it, and I will just have to deal with the consequences.”

 

Name: Marcel Somerville

ITV Studios
Age: 31

From: London, England

Occupation: Music Professional

Likes: Confidence, Julia Roberts

Hates: Argumentative girls, arrogance

Dating MO: “I think there was one time when I was seeing eight girls at once! I wasn't with eight of them - I was with two of them, and there were a few that were fading out, and a few others I was kind of messaging.”

About you: “I was in Blazin' Squad. They were the best days of my life. People do still recognise me when I'm out. During the day I don't think they do. But when I go out, I do look a bit more 'in your face' so they put two and two together.”

 

Name: Kem Cetinay

ITV Studios
Age: 21

From: Essex, England

Occupation: Hairdresser

Likes: Girly girls, Michelle Keegan, his mum

Hates: Over-confident girls

Claim to fame:  “I'm a hairdresser and I've done hair for Spencer Matthews, Calum Best, and the TOWIE boys, Pete Wicks, Arg, the standard guys. I get on well with them.”

About you: “I'm a bit of a cheeky chappy, really funny, and I don't take myself too seriously. But I'm also very emotional. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm all in or out, nothing in between. I think I'm enjoyable to be with. I fall for girls very easily. It's been my downfall because I make it so obvious when I like a girl. I might get a bit clingy.”

 

Name: Sam Gowland

ITV Studios
Age: 21

From: Middlesbrough, England

Occupation: Oil Rig worker

Likes: Romance, serial dating, Margot Robbie

Hates: Too much swearing

Claim to fame: “I know Holly Hagan, she lives around the corner from me. My cousin is Jonathan Grounds, he plays football for Birmingham City.”

About you: “My attention span's not that good so to be honest, I generally only manage one date with a girl, or two at a push. I get bored easily. And if I decide I'm not interested, I just ignore their texts. I know that's a bit mean. I like a bit of a chase, you see. I do alright with girls. If I want it, I get it.”

 

Harley Judge

ITV Studios
Age: 22

From: Norwich, England

Occupation: Groundsworker

Likes: Working out

Hates: Whining, rudeness, fake tan

Guy code: “If you asked my ex-girlfriend about me she probably wouldn’t say very nice things about me because I’m now going on a show that we watched together last year.”

About you: “They’d say I’m a bit of a Ken Doll or Baywatch kind of guy. I work out a lot. I call it a lifestyle more than a hobby.”

 

Name: Dominic Lever

ITV Studios
Age: 26

From: Manchester, England

Occupation: Careers Advisor

Likes: Jennifer Lawrence

Hates: Being modest, stuck-up girls

Girl type: “I don't have a type. They've got to be slightly attractive, obviously. It's looks that attract you, but it's personality that keeps you there. If they're boring, you're not going to enjoy being with them.”

About you: “I'm definitely not modest! They call me vain, and I do love myself a bit. I play on it, though. I'll go, 'I'm good looking me, aren't I? Aren't you lucky to be with me?’”

Love Island starts June 5th at 9pm on ITV2.

Wathc last year's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen play Mrs & Mrs below...

 

Latest News

Logan Lucky

Channing Tatum, Adam Driver And Daniel Craig Look Unrecognisable In First 'Logan Lucky' Trailer

Marnie Simpson Spills On Whether She'd Quit Geordie Shore To Make Things Work With Aaron Chalmers

shia-gif

Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity

Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

Pete Wicks Forced To Deny He's Had An Eye Transplant After Sharing Old Passport Photo

Another Made In Chelsea Star Has Announced She's Pregnant

Bella Thorne Reunites With Gregg Sulkin For Sexy Selfie On His Birthday Following Scott Disick Drama

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Taylor Swift Feud And Kylie Jenner & Tyga's Split

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 Trailer, Release Date And More Revealed!

Harry Styles Calls 14-Year-Old Fan Injured In The Manchester Bombing

Meet The Contestants Set To Star In Love Island 2017

This Sunset Eye Make-Up Trend Is The Instagram Beauty Look You Didn’t Know You Needed

Pregnant Binky Felstead Announces She’s Leaving Made In Chelsea To ’Start The Next Big Chapter’ Of Her Life

Liam Payne Reveals Which Of Bear’s Baby Moments He’s Most Looking Forward To

Kim Kardashian Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian Has Revealed The Moment She Knew Her Marriage To Kris Humphries Would Fail

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

More From Love Island

TV Shows

Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants

Celebrity

Meet The Contestants Set To Star In Love Island 2017

Celebrity

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Hits Back At Pregnancy Body Shamers

Love Island

Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Think Malin Is Irrelevant | MTV News

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Love Island’s Nathan Massey Reveals It Will ‘Hurt’ If Cara De La Hoyde Raises Their Baby With Another Man

Celebrity

Love Island’s Nathan Massey Breaks Silence Over Cara De La Hoyde Pregnancy News

Celebrity

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Announces She's PREGNANT With Ex Nathan Massey's Baby

Celebrity

Olivia Buckland Is Sizzling Hot As Alex Bowen Pours Champagne Over Her Bikini-Body

Celebrity

Love Island’s Cally-Jane Beech And Luis Morrison Welcome Baby Girl And Reveal Her Super Cute Name

Love Island

Olivia Buckland & Alex Bowen Play Mr & Mrs

Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Go Head-To-Head In A Very Surprising Round Of Mr & Mrs

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Geordie Shore Babe Zahida Allen Just Posted The Sexiest Bank Holiday Selfie

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals The Shocking Content Of The 'Twisted Messages' Lewis Bloor Sent Her In New Claims

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Drunken Behaviour Is All Of Us After A Night Out

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Just Shared Some Hot Bathroom And Bedroom Selfies

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Watch Charlotte Crosby Lose Her Cool As Stephen Bear Lets Slip About His XXX Snapchat Habits

Sophie Kasaei defends Gary Beadle and calls his ex &#039;snaky&#039; for calling him a cheater
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Brands Emma McVey ‘Snaky’ For Calling Gary Beadle A Cheater

Style

The Kardashians’ Split From Longtime Stylist Monica Rose Just Got Interesting

gaz beadle
Celebrity

Gary Beadle Sets The Record Straight Over Allegations He Cheated On Ex Emma McVey