Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants

It's almost that time of year again. When you give up your life for a few months and basically eat, got to school/work and watch TV, because Love Island is upon us. Starting June 5th on ITV2, you're about to see the sexy couples compete for the £50,000 prize all while trying to find love...and a few other things. *cough*

ITV Studios

And these are the bikini-clad babes and abs-fab dudes who are about to become your fam...

Name: Olivia Attwood

ITV Studios

: 26

From: Surrey, England

Occupation: Motorsport Grid girl

Likes: Romantic gestures, immature jokes, ‘loudmouth, joker types

Hates: Stupid guys, dates, ‘someone who takes themselves really seriously without a sense of humour’

Biggest fear in the villa: "I’m addicted to my phone and the internet, so not having that will be really strange. I’m hoping that I won’t really notice. Also dating without things like What’s App because usually you have a little stalk or you build off a flirty Snap Chat but it will be very different getting to know them purely face-to-face."

About you: "I do believe in girl code with my close friends, but I don’t think it applies with girls you’ve just met."

Name: Chloe Crowhurst

ITV Studios

: 22

From: Essex, England

Occupation: Executive assistant

Likes: David Beckham

Hates: Essex guys, boys who try it on with everyone

Relationship history: “It's a bit of a joke if I'm honest. Every boy I've ever been with has cheated on me! Girls just know, don't they? We have a sixth sense when it comes to that kind of thing. Girls are like the FBI at knowing when a guy's cheated. I always find out.”

About you: "I'm not worried about not getting on with the girls. I'm really friendly. I always make friends in the girls' loos."

Name: Montana Brown

ITV Studios

: 21

From: Hertfordshire, England

Occupation: Economics student

Likes: Guys with accents, rugby players, the gym

Hates: Tattoos, smoking

Claim to fame: “I’ve never been in the newspapers but my ex was a footballer, I was seeing a couple of professional rugby players too.”

About you: “My friends would say I'm very blunt and honest, and sometimes really brutal. I say things I shouldn't say, but they're the things that everyone is thinking. So I guess someone going on a date with me is going to have to be quite thick-skinned.”

Name: Jessica Shears

ITV Studios

: 23

From: Devon, England

Occupation: Glamour model

Likes: Old romance

Hates: Bad manners

Relationship history: “I was engaged once. We thought we were going to be together forever. I really, really loved him, but we became best friends and it wasn't romantic any more and neither of us deserved a relationship that wasn't 100%.”

About you: “I'm quite a girly girl. Other girls will definitely judge me at first and think I'm a stuck-up bitch but I'm actually quite a mum type, and I like to get involved in everything and nurture people.”

Name: Camilla Thurlow

ITV Studios

: 27

From: Dumfries, Scotland

Occupation: Explosive Ordnance Disposal

Likes: Sentimental gestures, her job

Hates: Judgemental people, people seeing her upset

Why Love Island?: “I’m still young but I’m definitely at the age now where a lot of my friends are starting to settle down. I also want to put my personal life first, for the first time in long time, and give myself the opportunity to meet someone.”

About you: "I can be a bit cold, and come across that way, but that’s because I’m quite independent and strong."

Name: Amber Davies

ITV Studios

: 20

From: South Wales

Occupation: Dancer

Likes: Being wooed, dating

Hates: Arrogance, cockiness

Claim to fame: “Well, maybe I’ve slept with a big name but girls don’t kiss and tell.”

About you: “I’m a bit of a dating queen, I love to date. If I fancy someone, I will go for it, and I will just have to deal with the consequences.”

Name: Marcel Somerville

ITV Studios

: 31

From: London, England

Occupation: Music Professional

Likes: Confidence, Julia Roberts

Hates: Argumentative girls, arrogance

Dating MO: “I think there was one time when I was seeing eight girls at once! I wasn't with eight of them - I was with two of them, and there were a few that were fading out, and a few others I was kind of messaging.”

About you: “I was in Blazin' Squad. They were the best days of my life. People do still recognise me when I'm out. During the day I don't think they do. But when I go out, I do look a bit more 'in your face' so they put two and two together.”

Name: Kem Cetinay

ITV Studios

: 21

From: Essex, England

Occupation: Hairdresser

Likes: Girly girls, Michelle Keegan, his mum

Hates: Over-confident girls

Claim to fame: “I'm a hairdresser and I've done hair for Spencer Matthews, Calum Best, and the TOWIE boys, Pete Wicks, Arg, the standard guys. I get on well with them.”

About you: “I'm a bit of a cheeky chappy, really funny, and I don't take myself too seriously. But I'm also very emotional. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm all in or out, nothing in between. I think I'm enjoyable to be with. I fall for girls very easily. It's been my downfall because I make it so obvious when I like a girl. I might get a bit clingy.”

Name: Sam Gowland

ITV Studios

: 21

From: Middlesbrough, England

Occupation: Oil Rig worker

Likes: Romance, serial dating, Margot Robbie

Hates: Too much swearing

Claim to fame: “I know Holly Hagan, she lives around the corner from me. My cousin is Jonathan Grounds, he plays football for Birmingham City.”

About you: “My attention span's not that good so to be honest, I generally only manage one date with a girl, or two at a push. I get bored easily. And if I decide I'm not interested, I just ignore their texts. I know that's a bit mean. I like a bit of a chase, you see. I do alright with girls. If I want it, I get it.”

Harley Judge

ITV Studios

: 22

From: Norwich, England

Occupation: Groundsworker

Likes: Working out

Hates: Whining, rudeness, fake tan

Guy code: “If you asked my ex-girlfriend about me she probably wouldn’t say very nice things about me because I’m now going on a show that we watched together last year.”

About you: “They’d say I’m a bit of a Ken Doll or Baywatch kind of guy. I work out a lot. I call it a lifestyle more than a hobby.”

Name: Dominic Lever

ITV Studios

: 26

From: Manchester, England

Occupation: Careers Advisor

Likes: Jennifer Lawrence

Hates: Being modest, stuck-up girls

Girl type: “I don't have a type. They've got to be slightly attractive, obviously. It's looks that attract you, but it's personality that keeps you there. If they're boring, you're not going to enjoy being with them.”

About you: “I'm definitely not modest! They call me vain, and I do love myself a bit. I play on it, though. I'll go, 'I'm good looking me, aren't I? Aren't you lucky to be with me?’”

Love Island starts June 5th at 9pm on ITV2.

Wathc last year's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen play Mrs & Mrs below...