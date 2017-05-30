Here is EVERYTHING You Need To Know About The 2017 Love Island Contestants
It's almost that time of year again. When you give up your life for a few months and basically eat, got to school/work and watch TV, because Love Island is upon us. Starting June 5th on ITV2, you're about to see the sexy couples compete for the £50,000 prize all while trying to find love...and a few other things. *cough*And these are the bikini-clad babes and abs-fab dudes who are about to become your fam...
Name: Olivia AttwoodAge: 26
From: Surrey, England
Occupation: Motorsport Grid girl
Likes: Romantic gestures, immature jokes, ‘loudmouth, joker types
Hates: Stupid guys, dates, ‘someone who takes themselves really seriously without a sense of humour’
Biggest fear in the villa: "I’m addicted to my phone and the internet, so not having that will be really strange. I’m hoping that I won’t really notice. Also dating without things like What’s App because usually you have a little stalk or you build off a flirty Snap Chat but it will be very different getting to know them purely face-to-face."
About you: "I do believe in girl code with my close friends, but I don’t think it applies with girls you’ve just met."
Name: Chloe CrowhurstAge: 22
From: Essex, England
Occupation: Executive assistant
Likes: David Beckham
Hates: Essex guys, boys who try it on with everyone
Relationship history: “It's a bit of a joke if I'm honest. Every boy I've ever been with has cheated on me! Girls just know, don't they? We have a sixth sense when it comes to that kind of thing. Girls are like the FBI at knowing when a guy's cheated. I always find out.”
About you: "I'm not worried about not getting on with the girls. I'm really friendly. I always make friends in the girls' loos."
Name: Montana BrownAge: 21
From: Hertfordshire, England
Occupation: Economics student
Likes: Guys with accents, rugby players, the gym
Hates: Tattoos, smoking
Claim to fame: “I’ve never been in the newspapers but my ex was a footballer, I was seeing a couple of professional rugby players too.”
About you: “My friends would say I'm very blunt and honest, and sometimes really brutal. I say things I shouldn't say, but they're the things that everyone is thinking. So I guess someone going on a date with me is going to have to be quite thick-skinned.”
Name: Jessica ShearsAge: 23
From: Devon, England
Occupation: Glamour model
Likes: Old romance
Hates: Bad manners
Relationship history: “I was engaged once. We thought we were going to be together forever. I really, really loved him, but we became best friends and it wasn't romantic any more and neither of us deserved a relationship that wasn't 100%.”
About you: “I'm quite a girly girl. Other girls will definitely judge me at first and think I'm a stuck-up bitch but I'm actually quite a mum type, and I like to get involved in everything and nurture people.”
Name: Camilla ThurlowAge: 27
From: Dumfries, Scotland
Occupation: Explosive Ordnance Disposal
Likes: Sentimental gestures, her job
Hates: Judgemental people, people seeing her upset
Why Love Island?: “I’m still young but I’m definitely at the age now where a lot of my friends are starting to settle down. I also want to put my personal life first, for the first time in long time, and give myself the opportunity to meet someone.”
About you: "I can be a bit cold, and come across that way, but that’s because I’m quite independent and strong."
Name: Amber DaviesAge: 20
From: South Wales
Occupation: Dancer
Likes: Being wooed, dating
Hates: Arrogance, cockiness
Claim to fame: “Well, maybe I’ve slept with a big name but girls don’t kiss and tell.”
About you: “I’m a bit of a dating queen, I love to date. If I fancy someone, I will go for it, and I will just have to deal with the consequences.”
Name: Marcel SomervilleAge: 31
From: London, England
Occupation: Music Professional
Likes: Confidence, Julia Roberts
Hates: Argumentative girls, arrogance
Dating MO: “I think there was one time when I was seeing eight girls at once! I wasn't with eight of them - I was with two of them, and there were a few that were fading out, and a few others I was kind of messaging.”
About you: “I was in Blazin' Squad. They were the best days of my life. People do still recognise me when I'm out. During the day I don't think they do. But when I go out, I do look a bit more 'in your face' so they put two and two together.”
Name: Kem CetinayAge: 21
From: Essex, England
Occupation: Hairdresser
Likes: Girly girls, Michelle Keegan, his mum
Hates: Over-confident girls
Claim to fame: “I'm a hairdresser and I've done hair for Spencer Matthews, Calum Best, and the TOWIE boys, Pete Wicks, Arg, the standard guys. I get on well with them.”
About you: “I'm a bit of a cheeky chappy, really funny, and I don't take myself too seriously. But I'm also very emotional. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I'm all in or out, nothing in between. I think I'm enjoyable to be with. I fall for girls very easily. It's been my downfall because I make it so obvious when I like a girl. I might get a bit clingy.”
Name: Sam GowlandAge: 21
From: Middlesbrough, England
Occupation: Oil Rig worker
Likes: Romance, serial dating, Margot Robbie
Hates: Too much swearing
Claim to fame: “I know Holly Hagan, she lives around the corner from me. My cousin is Jonathan Grounds, he plays football for Birmingham City.”
About you: “My attention span's not that good so to be honest, I generally only manage one date with a girl, or two at a push. I get bored easily. And if I decide I'm not interested, I just ignore their texts. I know that's a bit mean. I like a bit of a chase, you see. I do alright with girls. If I want it, I get it.”
Harley JudgeAge: 22
From: Norwich, England
Occupation: Groundsworker
Likes: Working out
Hates: Whining, rudeness, fake tan
Guy code: “If you asked my ex-girlfriend about me she probably wouldn’t say very nice things about me because I’m now going on a show that we watched together last year.”
About you: “They’d say I’m a bit of a Ken Doll or Baywatch kind of guy. I work out a lot. I call it a lifestyle more than a hobby.”
Name: Dominic LeverAge: 26
From: Manchester, England
Occupation: Careers Advisor
Likes: Jennifer Lawrence
Hates: Being modest, stuck-up girls
Girl type: “I don't have a type. They've got to be slightly attractive, obviously. It's looks that attract you, but it's personality that keeps you there. If they're boring, you're not going to enjoy being with them.”
About you: “I'm definitely not modest! They call me vain, and I do love myself a bit. I play on it, though. I'll go, 'I'm good looking me, aren't I? Aren't you lucky to be with me?’”
Love Island starts June 5th at 9pm on ITV2.
Wathc last year's Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen play Mrs & Mrs below...