Love Island

Is Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Chloe was spotted holding hands with Ex’s Dean Ralph

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 12:30

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst has been spotted on a night out with none other than Ex On The Beach’s Dean Ralph. Dunno know about you but we love a reality TV romance crossover. 

The reality TV stars were seen holding hands and looking pretty loved up at Dstrkt night club in London, where they met up with 22 year old Chloe’s sorta ex Mike Thalassitis (they snogged in the villa). Sounds like an interesting night. 

We hope it works out with Dean and Chloe, after things have gone sour with her ex, Jon Clark.  Chloe was previously dating the TOWIE star, but he’s since moved on with his co-star Lauren Pope. Which hasn’t gone down all that well with Chloe.

“It’s not real and it’s not going to last. I won’t be watching TOWIE as it’s not real,” the Love Island star told The Sun, seemingly unconvinced that the relationship was actually genuine. 


