Is Love Island's Olivia Attwood Going To Do I'm A Celeb After 'Split' From Chris?

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood could be heading to the I’m A Celebrity jungle after reports suggest her romance with Chris Hughes is over.

According to The Sun on Sunday, the leggy blonde is being lined up as a star to take part in the popular ITV reality show.

And a foray into the jungle could be the perfect distraction for Liv if reports that her romance with Chris is over prove true.

However she reportedly faces competition for a slot on the show alongside fellow Love Island beauties Gabby Allen and Camilla Thurlow.

“All three of the girls would love to appear on the show, and they would definitely add some glamour to the camp. The question is – who will finish on top?” a source told The Sun.

Chris and Liv are said to be on the rocks following an explosive argument on Thursday night after he performed with Kem Cetinay at Ministry of Sound.

Reports are rife that Olivia flew into a jealous rage at all the female attention Chris received – with conclusions being reached that she dumped Chris after she tweeted (and then deleted) a cryptic note.

“And sometimes you can do everything in your power to make something work, and it’s still not enough,” Olivia tweeted in the early hours of Friday.

