Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Towie star Jon Clark has been working out in Majorca to get in top shape before he makes a shock entrance on ITV’s Love Island.

The reality star is reportedly set to create a shockwave by entering the villa to try and win back his ex-girlfriend Chloe Crowhurst who is currently one of the stars on the show.

Instagram

According to The Sun, the 27-year-old hunk has been putting himself through an intensive boot camp to ensure he can compete with the other rippling bodies on the hit dating reality show - and look his best for the cameras, and Chloe.

“Jon wanted to get his fitness back on track and get into shape. He’s determined to get healthy and look the best he can,” a source told The Sun Online.

“The workouts are hardcore and will test him but Jon knows it’ll be all worth it in the end,” the source added.

Jon has arguably been sweating away (but in a different capacity) ever since news broke that Chloe was heading off in search of love on the show.

The revelation was a shock to Jon who claims the pair had been in a relationship – and said they were even living together.

Sometimes straight hair🌸👸🏼 Sometimes straight hair🌸👸🏼 A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on May 2, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

He has reportedly vowed to enter the house to try and win Chloe back – although it is possible he might just be jetting into the sun-soaked set to speak his mind.

“I feel sorry for any guy she gets with on the island!! Let me get back out there and say my piece!!” he wrote angrily on social media before the show began last week.