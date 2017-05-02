Love Island

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

The reality star has reportedly been working out hard to look good on camera

Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 21:20

Towie star Jon Clark has been working out in Majorca to get in top shape before he makes a shock entrance on ITV’s Love Island.

The reality star is reportedly set to create a shockwave by entering the villa to try and win back his ex-girlfriend Chloe Crowhurst who is currently one of the stars on the show.

Instagram
According to The Sun, the 27-year-old hunk has been putting himself through an intensive boot camp to ensure he can compete with the other rippling bodies on the hit dating reality show - and look his best for the cameras, and Chloe.

“Jon wanted to get his fitness back on track and get into shape. He’s determined to get healthy and look the best he can,” a source told The Sun Online.

Let's go to the beach beach ☀️🙌🏽 @carbonbootcamp

Let's go to the beach beach ☀️🙌🏽 @carbonbootcamp

A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on

“The workouts are hardcore and will test him but Jon knows it’ll be all worth it in the end,” the source added.

Jon has arguably been sweating away (but in a different capacity) ever since news broke that Chloe was heading off in search of love on the show.

The revelation was a shock to Jon who claims the pair had been in a relationship – and said they were even living together.

Sometimes straight hair🌸👸🏼

Sometimes straight hair🌸👸🏼

A post shared by Clo (@chloecrowhurstx) on

He has reportedly vowed to enter the house to try and win Chloe back – although it is possible he might just be jetting into the sun-soaked set to speak his mind.

“I feel sorry for any guy she gets with on the island!! Let me get back out there and say my piece!!” he wrote angrily on social media before the show began last week.

Latest News

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Has Towie's Megan McKenna Really Become Engaged In Las Vegas?

Amber Rose Stuns All With Full Frontal Naked Image To Promote Her Empowerment Movement

Katy Perry Breaks Down In Tears As She Talks Love Life Woes And Suicidal Thoughts In Live Streamed Therapy Session

Kylie Jenner's Latest Selfies Are Giving Everyone Body And Hair Goals

JK Rowling Defends Theresa May And All Women From Vile Twitter Slur

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Here Is Why The Babadook Is Being Hailed As The Unlikely LGBTQ Hero Of 2017

Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Hits All-Time Chart High At No.2!

Together opening party at Amnesia, Ibiza 2017

5 Things We Learnt At The Together At Amnesia Opening Party

Unusual BnBs - Travel

These Are The UK's Craziest B&Bs (You Will Want To Stay In Them All)

The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Take The 5 Second Challenge

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

WTF Is A Hung Parliament And What Happens Next?

Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

10 Of The Best Celebrity Makeup Tutorials By The Actual Celebs Themselves

Little Mix Drop ‘Power’ Music Video But It’s The Cameo From Their Mums We’re Obsessed With

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal UNSEEN Deleted Scenes You WON'T See On TV

More From Love Island

Celebrity

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Celebrity

Rejected Love Island Contestant Harley Judge Warns The Villa Is Full Of 'Sexual Frustration' As He Becomes First To Be Booted From ITV Show

Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Love Island

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Go IN on Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst | MTV News

Love Island 2017: The Two New Lads Get A Super Awkward Date And A Cheeky Snog As It’s Announced One Dude Will Be Kicked Off

Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Reveal Exactly What They Think Of The New Love Island Gang So Far

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Who They Want The Two New Love Island Lads To Go On Dates With

Love Island

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Who They Want The Two New Love Island Lads To Go On Dates With

Love Island

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Reveal Exactly What They Think Of The New Love Island Gang So Far

Love Island 2017: OMG There's TWO New Lads Heading Into The Villa

Trending Articles

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

TV Shows

Check Out These Mint Spoilers From The Series Finale Of Geordie Shore Series 14

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

Marty McKenna Admits He Wants A Threesome With Megan McKenna And Vicky Pattison - EXCLUSIVE

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship