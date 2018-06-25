Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way

If you listened closely enough last night, you will have heard hearts across the country break as Josh Denzel strolled back into the Love Island villa arm-in-arm with Kazimir Crossley, leaving Georgia Steele single.

And now Josh's EOTB ex Kayleigh Morris, who knows all too well what it's like to be mugged off by him, has metaphorically thrown her arms around Gee.

Hit play on the video to see Love Island's Eyal Booker hint that Josh's head was always turn-able as he and Georgia ended up together 'by default'...

The EOTB babe took to Twitter to show her support after Georgia appeared visibly hurt when she realised Josh hadn't been loyal to her.

"OMG Georgia 😩 😩 😩 😩😩 I wana cuddle her myself ffs #loveilsand [sic]," Kayleigh wrote.

She added: "Safe to say Georgia Handled that like a trooper. I don’t think many of us could say we would of done the same. 👏🏻 #loveisland."

She then went on to post a pic of Megan Barton-Hanson and Josh alongside the caption: "Name a more hated couple..."

Eek. The Shade.

Kayleigh previously spoke out about how Josh went AWOL weeks before his Love Island debut while they were in the midst of planning dates.

"We were trying to figure out dates, but he went AWOL two weeks ago. I texted him saying, 'You're either dead or you're going on Love Island, but I'm hoping you're dead'," she said.

Yikes!

It's probably worth noting that this is the first time Josh has jumped ship in the villa, and the pair never took their relationship to boyfriend/girlfriend...

Oh, who are we kidding, HOW DARE YOU HURT GEE.

Seriously though we hope the man of Georgia's dreams is waiting just around the corner, some things just aren't meant to be.