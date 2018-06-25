Love Island

Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way

The Ex On The Beach babe knows all too well what Josh can be like.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 - 12:23

If you listened closely enough last night, you will have heard hearts across the country break as Josh Denzel strolled back into the Love Island villa arm-in-arm with Kazimir Crossley, leaving Georgia Steele single.

And now Josh's EOTB ex Kayleigh Morris, who knows all too well what it's like to be mugged off by him, has metaphorically thrown her arms around Gee.

Hit play on the video to see Love Island's Eyal Booker hint that Josh's head was always turn-able as he and Georgia ended up together 'by default'...

The EOTB babe took to Twitter to show her support after Georgia appeared visibly hurt when she realised Josh hadn't been loyal to her.

"OMG Georgia 😩 😩 😩 😩😩 I wana cuddle her myself ffs #loveilsand [sic]," Kayleigh wrote.

She added: "Safe to say Georgia Handled that like a trooper. I don’t think many of us could say we would of done the same. 👏🏻 #loveisland."

She then went on to post a pic of Megan Barton-Hanson and Josh alongside the caption: "Name a more hated couple..." 

Eek. The Shade.

Kayleigh previously spoke out about how Josh went AWOL weeks before his Love Island debut while they were in the midst of planning dates.

She laid her cards on the table and found her king 😍 @joshdenzel #jorgia #georgiasteel #theresonlyonegeorgiasteel #teamgeorgia #loveisland2018

"We were trying to figure out dates, but he went AWOL two weeks ago. I texted him saying, 'You're either dead or you're going on Love Island, but I'm hoping you're dead'," she said.

Yikes!

📸

📸

A post shared by Kayleigh Morris 🐝| (@kayleighmariemorrisx) on

It's probably worth noting that this is the first time Josh has jumped ship in the villa, and the pair never took their relationship to boyfriend/girlfriend...

Oh, who are we kidding, HOW DARE YOU HURT GEE.

Seriously though we hope the man of Georgia's dreams is waiting just around the corner, some things just aren't meant to be.

Latest News

Jemma Lucy Reveals Gory Details Of Her 'Excruciating' Bum Lift Surgeries But Vows To Have Multiple More Ops
These Celebrities Who Starred In Just Tattoo Of Us Prove That NO ONE Is Safe
The 5 Best Ways To Exercise Outdoors
Emily Blunt in Sicario
So THIS Is Why Emily Blunt Is NOT In The Sicario Sequel
Love Island's Eyal Booker Isn't Surprised Josh Denzel Dumped Georgia Steel For A New Girl And Here's Why
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Pokemon Quest
Pokémon Quest: Everything You Need To Know About The New Minecraft-Like Mobile Game
Love Island: Josh Denzel's EOTB Ex Kayleigh Morris Throws Her Support Behind Georgia Steel In The Best Way
11 Of The Best High Street Bikinis For Girls With Bigger Boobs
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Why I'm Celebrating Black Pride
How To Get Your 5-A-Day Without Going Anywhere Near A Green Juice
Kingdom Hearts 3
This Pixar Fave Has Just Appeared In Kingdom Hearts Union X & It's The Best Disney Mash Up Yet
Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split
Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Chicago West’s Surprising Middle Name
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
Over Two-Thirds Of LGBTQ+ People Are Afraid Of Holding Hands In Public
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
How To Watch Wireless Festival 2018 On MTV

More From Love Island

Celebrity
These Celebrities Who Starred In Just Tattoo Of Us Prove That NO ONE Is Safe
Just Tattoo Of Us: Everything You Need To Know About Series 3
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Weighs In On Samira’s Love Island Experience
Love Island’s Niall Aslam Has Finally Revealed The Real Reason For His Shock Departure
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Hits Out At Slut-Shamers With This Perfect Comeback
The Geordie Shore Girls Weigh In On The ‘Muggy Megan’ Situation In Love Island
From Caitlyn Jenner To Megan McKenna: 9 Celebs Who Have Quit Reality Shows For The Most Shocking Reasons
We’ve Found Out Where The Love Islanders’ Outfits Are From So You Don’t Have To
Sam Gowland Reveals ‘Disgusting’ Abuse Is Still Being Left On His Instagram
8 Beauty Products Loved By Love Island Contestants

Trending Articles

Fans Fear For Charlotte Crosby As She Sustains Extensive 'Injuries' On Both Legs
Vicky Pattison Posts A Totally Unedited Selfie In Solidarity With Love Island’s Samira
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Surprising Natural Hair And Her 'Jelly' Belly To Prove Instagram Isn't Real
Love Island's Josh Denzel's Ex Fully Exposes His Cheating Past
Charlotte Crosby’s Favourite Position With Josh Ritchie Isn’t What We Expected
Primark Is Ditching Dress Sizes In A Bid To Become 'More Inclusive'
Charlotte Crosby Perfectly Captures What Happiness Looks Like In A Single Picture
Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover
Cheryl Breaks Her Silence On Reports Her Mum Was A Factor In Liam Payne Split
Kim Kardashian Finally Reveals Chicago West’s Surprising Middle Name
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
Lili Reinhart On Why She’s ‘Not Okay’ With Talking About Cole Sprouse Relationship