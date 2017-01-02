Love Island

Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Have Split As Another Love Island Couple Call It Quits

The pair are said to have been at each other's necks.

Rachel Davies-Day
Monday, December 4, 2017 - 10:05

Just four months ago Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned the winners of Love Island 2017. However, the villa sweethearts announced their split in a joint statement on Sunday.

The pair blame their conflicting schedules for the breakup as Love Island couple Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton announced their separation on the very same day.

Watch the video to see a bunch of celebs who had social media beef after their split...

"With sadness, we've decided to separate," began Kem and Amber's statement.

They continued: "We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us. Our schedules made it difficult. We'll remain good friends. "



While they have insisted they will remain friends, a source told The Sun: "They’ve been at each other’s necks for the past month.

"They’ve clashed over the smallest things. It’s also been very hard for them to see each other with their hectic schedules," they added.

The news of the split comes as favourites from Love Island 2016, Rykard Jenkins and Rachel Fenton, also announced they have called it quits.

He's a nightmare but I love him 😂😍

He's a nightmare but I love him 😂😍



Rachel confirmed the split on Twitter, writing: "Rykard and I are no longer together, we have decided to go our separate ways but I wish him all the best with his future."

Meanwhile, Rykard took to his Twitter to comment on the breakup this morning, revealing: "We broke up about a week ago. She didn't want to go public."

With two of Love Island strongest couples calling it a day within hours of each other, we're wondering if love is completely dead.

 

