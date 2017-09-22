Kem Cetinay And Chris Hughes Perform Live At Ministry Of Sound And Confirm Their Record Deal

So Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes’ music career is actually happening, like, for real. And the Love Island stars have even confirmed that they’ve got a record deal.

The boys performed at legendary London venue Ministry Of Sound this week, and the crowd went off.

“Everyone was screaming and singing along – it was amazing. The crowd got really pumped, and at one point Chris and Kem had to tell the crowd to calm down, as it got almost dangerous,” a source who was at the gig told OK magazine.

Last Night 💥 Last Night 💥 A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

The lads made their live debut with girlfriends Amber Davies and Olivia Attwood looking on, and they performed the track they wrote with Marcel Somerville, Little Bit Leave It.

While they were doing their thing on stage, Kem basically confirmed those reports of a rumoured record deal by saying, “shall we tell them we’ve got a record deal?” Well, you sorta just did.

We’re already dreaming about how epic their first music video is gonna be.

Words: Olivia Cooke

