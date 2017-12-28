Kem Cetinay Breaks His Silence On Split With Love Island’s Amber Davies

Kem Cetinay has opened up about his split with Love Island’s Amber Davies for the first time and has explained that his stint on Dancing On Ice has been a “welcome distraction” from their recent break-up.

The couple called time on their relationship after four months together – and have insisted that they’ll remain the best of friends going forwards.

Opening up about how important it is to stay busy during heartbreak, Kem revealed that his booking on the ITV show has come at just the right time: "It's cathartic. I've got really into it now as well, I'm videoing it and showing my mum and dad at home and they think it's really good.

"Even if I'm out there on my own just skating around, it's good to concentrate on something. It's been a distraction, it's been good."

ITV

While his relationship with Amber sadly didn’t work out, Kem is expecting pal and Little Bit Leave It collaborator Chris Hughes to have his back during the competition: "Chris said he's going to come and watch. He's my number one fan because he knows I've had a hard time.

"I send him videos of me training but I don't think he knows what's going on in them."

Getty

This comes after Kem and Amber announced their split in December. In a joint statement, the pair wrote: "With sadness, we've decided to separate. We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us.

The message finished: “Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work.”

