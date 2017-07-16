Love Island 2016 Winner Nathan Massey Reckon's He Knows Who Will Win The Show This Year

Love Island 2016 winner Nathan Massey reckons he knows who will win the reality romance show this year.

The floppy haired hunk was crowned winner alongside Cara De La Hoyde last year – but thinks one couple will be BLAZIN’ their way to the final…

Instagram

“Marcel and Gabby are my favourites. I want them to win at the moment,” Nath told the Daily Star on Sunday.

And it sounds like Nathan practically has a crush on former Blazin’ Squad member Marcel Somerville himself.

ITV

“I especially love Marcel. He seems the nicest contestant and is the peacekeeper,” Nathan gushed.

“He’s a loyal guy and keeps conversations to himself,” he added.

However Marcel and Gabby Allen aren’t Nathan’s only favourites in the 2017 competition.

ITV2

“I like Kem but Amber is controlling him,” he says.

“Chris was annoying me at first but he’s actually quite funny but I’m not sure on Olivia. I like Montana too but everyone seems to be taking it too serious,” he said.

