Love Island

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slate ’Liar’ Amber As They Label Her A ‘Spoiled Brat’

Say what you really think guys...

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 17:54

After Amber caused some major drama between Montana and Simon in the villa, the golden couple of last year's series don’t hold back…

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

Latest News

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slate ’Liar’ Amber As They Label Her A ‘Spoiled Brat’

Bella Hadid Reveals The Unlikely Way She And Kendall Jenner Became Friends

Britney Spears Sets the Record Straight Over Lip-Sync Rumours

27 Of The Prettiest Perfumes For Summer

12 Beauty Hacks To Make Your Party Makeup Last All Night

21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group

Chrissy Teigen's Boob Popped Out On Stage With John Legend And Her Reaction Was Hilarious

Celeb Hair Stylists You Need To Follow On Instagram Immediately

The Best Pink Swimwear Out There To Make Your Summer Cute AF

How To Show Your Pride If You Can't Get Down To A Celebration

Man Ordered By Sainsbury's To Change His Shop Name Had The Best Response

Beauty Hacks For Avoiding Melty Summer Makeup

Liam Payne And His Son Bear Wearing Matching Yeezys Will Be The Cutest Thing You See Today

Farrah Abraham Responds To Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson's Brutal Comments

You Can Now Study How To Be A Social Media Influencer At University

Iggy Azalea Comments on Halsey Calling Her 'a F***ing Moron'

Rihanna Has Been Seen Kissing A Man And The Internet Is Freaking Out

Jedward Wreak Havoc On The Flight To Stockholm To Meet Their Single AF Dates

Chad Michael Murray Just Wore The Actual Costume From 'A Cinderella Story' To A Prom With His Wife

Big Brother 2017: Public Voting Stats Reveal The Housemates Most In Danger Of Eviction

More From Love Island

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slate ’Liar’ Amber As They Label Her A ‘Spoiled Brat’

Love Island

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Go To Town On The Current Love Islanders

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Love Island's Jess And Mike Have Already Slept Together Twice Since Leaving The Villa

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her ‘Snakey’

Love Island

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slam Chloe Crowhurst Branding Her 'Snakey'

Love Island 2017: A Re-Coupling Rocks The House, The Olivia Triangle Goes Crazy And A Girl Is Dumped From The Island

Love Island's Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Take The Girlfriend Does My Makeup Challenge

Love Island 2017: TWO New Potential Couples Get close And Tyne-Lexy FINALLY Gets A Date With New Lad Mike

Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Love Island 2017: Camilla And Jonny head for Splitsville, Marcel Gets A Snog And A New Boy Is On His Way

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Gaz Beadle Launches A Campaign To Recruit Love Island's Sam Gowland For Geordie Shore

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Marnie Simpson Gives A Behind The Scenes Peek At Her Single AF Porno

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Feels "Petrified" By Her Relationship With Stephen Bear

A Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Duet Has Appeared

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Charlotte Crosby Admits She Regularly Stalks Vicky Pattison's Instagram

Holly Hagan Shows Off The Results Of Her Fitness Trip With An Incredible Belfie

Farrah Abraham Goes In On Marnie Simpson, While Jedward Go In On Everyone