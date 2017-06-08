Love Island 2017: Dom And Montana Call It Quits While Two New Lads Enter The Villa

After what feel like weeks (three days) of the Dom/Montana/ Jessica love triangle, it finally came to an end.

WATCH ALEX BOWEN AND OLIVIA BUCKLAND SHARE THEIR THOUGHTS ON THIS YEAR’S LOVE ISLAND GANG:

As Montana tried to save face by insisting she was going to leave them to ‘crack on’, Dom spent the rest of the episode gushing about Jessica and her ‘amazing’ body.

ITV2

Left all alone, Montana began to scheme with Chloe about who they could couple up with, landing on Harley and Marcel and approached the boys to talk about it.

ITV2

Kem and Amber started the episode looking pretty strong but as soon as he announced he was going to ‘put it on her’ suddenly she was pretty unkeen. He gave it a good go – trying to sleep outside with her and attempting to plant a snog, but no luck. Tbh, the whole time they’ve been saying how much of a ‘spark’ the have, we’ve not seen it. They shared one laugh the whole time.

ITV2

After the girls received a text that two new lads would be entering the villa they screamed with joy, sending the boys into a panic.

ITV2

Two boys who seems relatively unfazed were Dom, obvs, and Sam who had admitted his feelings to Olivia as the pair made a deal to couple up before sharing a kiss.

ITV2

As we all waited for the new arrivals, in true Love Island fashion, they dropped them in with 90 seconds to go and sneakily told us we’d find out in tonight’s episode who they were to be sent on dates with. RASCALS.

FIND OUT WHO ALEX BOWEN AND OLIVIA BUCKLAND CHOSE FOR THE TWO NEW LADS:

Other highlights of the episode included Olivia admitting she’d been arrested for having sex on a beach when she was 16, Camilla was the only one to work out in actual clothes leaving the boys to say she was ‘wifey’ material and Marcel NOT telling the gang he’s been in Blazing Squad.

Who are we kidding? That was the lowest point.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.