Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Jonny Mitchell has made the decision to delete all his social-media accounts after a shock-twist on Love Island saw him and partner Tyla Carr being forced to decide between them who should leave the show. And Jonny was the one to pack his bags.

He didn't exactly have the smoothest path on the ITV2 series, with dumping of crowd-favourite Camilla Thurlow and his controlling behaviour towards Tyla not really doing him any favours when it came to winning over viewers.

But in an interview with Standard Online about his time in the villa, Jonny insisted that he "isn't upset" by the public opinion of him and that he'd actually like to see former partner Camilla go on to win the competition with new man Jamie Jewitt.

As for whether he's half as loaded as those carefully cultivated Instas made him appear, Jonny told The Sun that he'd rather not discuss his finances and hit out at the fact his savings “had been drummed up into such a massive thing" in the first place.

Refusing to disclose whether he and Tyla actually did the deed on the show ("a gentleman never tells") Jonny still reckons the pair of them could make their relationship work IRL.

"I've got my fingers crossed that we can continue that romantically. She isn't my girlfriend – I'll be fine with her moving on but if she doesn't I'll welcome her back with open arms," he declared.

Maybe Tyla could be the one to convince him to restart that luxury lifestyle Instagram account? God knows we need more first-class cabin uploads on our feeds.

Instagram/JonnyMitchell

