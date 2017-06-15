Love Island

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

We're sure that will go down suuuuper well....

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 11:26

After a few days of drama, break-ups and make-ups so we’re in need of a bit of a time-out. Wait lol, no we aren’t. And good that, because the villa is about to be rocked by new arrival Mike who has no interest in being loyal to the guys and already has his eye on a few of the ladies.

Let the drama commence….

Name: Mike Thalassitis

ITV2
Age: 24

From: London, England

Occupation: Semi-Pro Footballer

Likes: Honesty, football, partying

Hates: Boring dates, attention seekers, girls who think they are always right

WATCH ALEX BOWEN AND OLIVIA BUCKLAND GO IN ON CHRIS AND OLIVIA:

Who do you fancy in the villa?: "Looks-wise, I’d say Jessica, Olivia and Amber. But personality is really important – I couldn’t be with Jessica if we were having boring conversation. I want to have a laugh and enjoy the girl’s company."

ITV2
About you: "I have no loyalties. I’m not going in there to try to throw my weight around. They’ve only known each other for a week, so it’s not like they are in proper relationships yet. It’s the name of the game. If I want to go and speak to a bird, I’ll do it. As far as loyalties go, I don’t know these guys from Adam." 

Who's Adam?

Watch Mike enter the villa tonight at 9pm in ITV2.

Latest News

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

Shawn Mendes Stands His Ground During Fight With Alleged Autograph Tout

Love Island 2017: Camilla And Jonny head for Splitsville, Marcel Gets A Snog And A New Boy Is On His Way

Cole And Dylan Sprouse Had The Sweetest Of Reunions On Instagram Stories

Adele And Rita Ora Visit Those Affected By Grenfell Tower Tragedy And Offer Their Support

Ex On The Beach 7 cast reveal their lasts

This Is How Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Grafts Lads On Social Media - EXCLUSIVE

Pretty Little Liars Season 7: 13 Things We Learned From ‘Choose Or Lose’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

There's A Srsly Creative Way To Free The Nipple On Instagram Thanks To Nail Art

Happy Birthday Jesy - An Ode To The Little Mix Star

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

More From Love Island

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Love Island 2017: Camilla And Jonny head for Splitsville, Marcel Gets A Snog And A New Boy Is On His Way

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island

Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Go In On Love Island's Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood

Love Island 2017: TWO Couples Have Sex, Another Splits And Olivia Fights With The Entire Villa

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Want Love Island’s Marcel To Perform With Blazin' Squad At Their Wedding And Our Lives Are Made

Love Island

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Their INCREDIBLE Wedding Plans | MTV News

Love Island 2017: Chris Declares ‘Everyone Fancies Me’ As Another Couple Call It Quits

Love Island 2017: Two New Girls Enter, Camilla Gets A Snog And Amber Causes Some MAJOR Beef

TV Shows

Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa

Celebrity

Is Towie's Jon Clark About To Make A Dramatic Entrance On Love Island?

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Ex On The Beach's Marty McKenna Gushes Over Justin Bieber And His Chopper – EXCLUSIVE

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Says She Is ‘Happy’ Abbie Holborn Was Chosen Over Sarah Goodhart So She Can Focus On Marty McKenna – exclusive

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub