Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

After a few days of drama, break-ups and make-ups so we’re in need of a bit of a time-out. Wait lol, no we aren’t. And good that, because the villa is about to be rocked by new arrival Mike who has no interest in being loyal to the guys and already has his eye on a few of the ladies.

Let the drama commence….

Name: Mike Thalassitis

24

From: London, England

Occupation: Semi-Pro Footballer

Likes: Honesty, football, partying

Hates: Boring dates, attention seekers, girls who think they are always right

Who do you fancy in the villa?: "Looks-wise, I’d say Jessica, Olivia and Amber. But personality is really important – I couldn’t be with Jessica if we were having boring conversation. I want to have a laugh and enjoy the girl’s company."

"I have no loyalties. I’m not going in there to try to throw my weight around. They’ve only known each other for a week, so it’s not like they are in proper relationships yet. It’s the name of the game. If I want to go and speak to a bird, I’ll do it. As far as loyalties go, I don’t know these guys from Adam."

Who's Adam?

