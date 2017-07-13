Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

More Love Island 2017 drama to keep up with because Montana’s mum has come forward to claim that the show pressured her daughter into having sex on TV and that the entire series is basically fabricated in the name of entertainment.

Coming forward to weigh in Montana’s decision to have sex with Alex in the villa, Sarah Brown told The Mirror that some of her daughter's antics during the series just don’t stack up to how the 21-year-old usually behaves in real life.

“A mum doesn't really want to be involved in that side of her daughter's life so I would rather not have seen that. She has a lot of integrity and high standards. Usually Montana is laid back when she meets somebody and will take her time and obviously she hasn't.

"It has been an interesting version of Montana, which isn't really her," she claimed. "When she likes somebody, she likes them, but wouldn't normally go head-first in. Everything seems to be fast-tracked.

The 51-year-old then pointed out that Montana may have felt pressured into having sex on the show and that the filming of the programme might be a little bit more structured than we've all been led to believe.

ITV2

"The thing with Alex has been an interesting twist and not necessarily what she would normally be like. I presume being in a pressurised environment means the reality is different. She is normally really private. I think it must be quite choreographed and I know they are directed, so what you see is not always the reality."

This is all a world away from the reaction of Amber's mum when her daughter had sex with Kem, after the "modern parent" revealed to The Sun that she "had a smile on her face" while the scenes aired on TV. Cool.

It's worth mentioning that ITV2 have slammed reports that the show is in any way choreographed, with a spokesperson responding: "We follow the islanders' relationships, we do not direct them."

