Love Island

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Oh boy. Here's her reasoning.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 10:56

More Love Island 2017 drama to keep up with because Montana’s mum has come forward to claim that the show pressured her daughter into having sex on TV and that the entire series is basically fabricated in the name of entertainment.  

Coming forward to weigh in Montana’s decision to have sex with Alex in the villa, Sarah Brown told The Mirror that some of her daughter's antics during the series just don’t stack up to how the 21-year-old usually behaves in real life. 

“A mum doesn't really want to be involved in that side of her daughter's life so I would rather not have seen that. She has a lot of integrity and high standards. Usually Montana is laid back when she meets somebody and will take her time and obviously she hasn't.

"It has been an interesting version of Montana, which isn't really her," she claimed. "When she likes somebody, she likes them, but wouldn't normally go head-first in. Everything seems to be fast-tracked.

The 51-year-old then pointed out that Montana may have felt pressured into having sex on the show and that the filming of the programme might be a little bit more structured than we've all been led to believe. 

ITV2

"The thing with Alex has been an interesting twist and not necessarily what she would normally be like. I presume being in a pressurised environment means the reality is different. She is normally really private. I think it must be quite choreographed and I know they are directed, so what you see is not always the reality."

This is all a world away from the reaction of Amber's mum when her daughter had sex with Kem, after the "modern parent" revealed to The Sun that she "had a smile on her face" while the scenes aired on TV. Cool.

It's worth mentioning that ITV2 have slammed reports that the show is in any way choreographed, with a spokesperson responding: "We follow the islanders' relationships, we do not direct them."

Now check out Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland's guide to having sex on TV. Seems apt:

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress

Ariana Grande Is ‘Move And Honoured’ After Being Made First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

We've Got a Fetish for Selena Gomez's New Single - Listen Here

Niall Horan Just Stole One Of Harry Styles’ Crowns In Shock Move

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

A Throwback Video Of Ariana Grande Recreating Mean Girls Has Emerged And It's Incredible

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

What To Eat And Drink | Summer 2017

Actor brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse

Why Cole Sprouse Very Nearly Wasn't In Riverdale At all

Scotland Is Now Offering Women Free Tampons And Pads

A Three-Year Tinder Joke Has Resulted In A Free First Date To Hawaii For Two Strangers

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Have A Slumber Party In Mykonos And It Looks Fun AF

Rob Kardashian Apologises To His Family For That Explicit Rant About Blac Chyna

This Femfresh Ad Has Just Been Banned For Being Too Sexual

Cole Sprouse The Photographer Strikes Again With Beautiful Sophie Turner Shoot

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Disney Are Struggling To Find An Actor To Take On The Role Of Aladdin

What it&#039;s like to be a lesbian in 2017

17 Posts Every Lesbian Will Relate To

Ferne McCann Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Sizeable Baby Bump In Holiday Snaps

MTV at V Festival 2017

MTV Will Be Back At V Festival 2017 Bringing You LIVE Highlights!

More From Love Island

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Sets The Record Straight Over Pregnancy Claims

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Accuses Love Island Reject Of Being A Homewrecker After Seeing Her Out With Jeremy McConnell

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland's Ultimate Guide To Having Sex On TV

Love Island

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland's Guide To Having Sex On TV

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Marnie Simpson Reveals She's Rooting For This Love Island 2017 Couple

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Think Olivia Attwood Will Be Like 'A Dog On Heat' With The Shocking Second Villa Twist

Love Island

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal Exactly What They Think Of The Shocking Love Island Villa Twist | MTV News

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Slate ’Liar’ Amber As They Label Her A ‘Spoiled Brat’

Trending Articles

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

This Is Why Charlotte Crosby Thinks It Would Be ‘A Joke’ To Get Engaged To Stephen Bear Rn

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Who Is Stevie Coiley? Meet The Ex On The Beach Star And BFF Of Geordie Shore's Chelsea Barber

Celebrity

Jennifer Metcalfe And Former Geordie Shore Star Greg Lake Share First Pic Of Their Baby Boy

Celebrity

Ferne McCann Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Sizeable Baby Bump In Holiday Snaps

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Sets The Record Straight Over Pregnancy Claims