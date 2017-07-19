Love Island

Love Island 2017: Olivia Attwood's Ex Brands Her A "Lazy, Spoilt Brat" Who Drove Him To Therapy

Yikes. That won't go down too well.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 17:18

Olivia Attwood hasn't exactly been in most Love Island fans good books lately (except Charlotte Crosby's) but someone she has personal history with has now gone public with his none-too-flattering opinion of her. 

In an interview with The Sun, her ex Ricky Foster has claimed that the 26-year-old Islander drove him to the edge of a "mental breakdown" after she tried to cut him off from his close friends and family.  

ITV2

The pair had been in a relationship for six years, with Olivia having last reached out to him "two months" before the programme began.

"She was a pain. Lazy, spoilt brat. She lived off me for all the years we were living together. She didn’t want to do much. I paid the mortgage and the bills. She didn’t do a lot – I used to cook, clean, hoover, walk the dog and go to work. She lived quite a life with me," he began.

"We’d argue a lot and I’d think ‘is it me?’ My dad would always say to me ‘you’re changing’ and I would deny it but I was. She hated my parents only because they wanted to spend time with me. She doesn’t like anyone else to have your time. It’s all about her.

ITV2

Ricky then pointed out that he had to seek help when he eventually made the decision to call time on their relationship. 

“I did see a therapist and they said ‘I don’t think it’s you’. It was about six/seven months after. I was pretty distraught to even be there so I was pretty upset and crying a bit. I was like I’ve got to get out of here before I have a mental breakdown. They are really small things but when it’s constant it’s a big thing.”

This comes after Love Island viewers have gone in on Olivia over her treatment of fan-favourite Chris, with Stormzy himself causing another spat after announcing that Chris is "too good" for her.   

