Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything

Okay so we’re kinda Love Island obsessed right now. All we do is watch the show, check Twitter and scroll their Instas tbh. And we’ve done it so much tha we’ve found the cast’s very first selfies they ever posted and they look like different people. It’s AMAZING.

We present to you, baby Love Islanders….

Kem…

A post shared by Kem (@kemcetinay) on Oct 17, 2015 at 12:46pm PDT

Look at his little polo neck.

Olivia…

Double trouble 👯 #sisters Double trouble 👯 #sisters A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on May 15, 2015 at 10:29am PDT

Young Liv.

Chloe...

She legit couldn’t look more different.

Montana...

Holiday xo Holiday xo A post shared by Montana Brown (@montanarosebrown1) on Jun 25, 2013 at 9:22am PDT

Baby Montana.

Jess...

As sexy as ever.

Camilla...

A post shared by Camilla Thurlow (@camillathurlow) on May 24, 2013 at 3:46pm PDT

Rocking the brunette hair.

Amber...

Get the drinks in.

Marcel...

A post shared by Marcel Somerville (@marcel_rockyb) on May 23, 2012 at 3:40pm PDT

This has us at a Crossroads. Our minds are flip reversing all over the place.

Sam...

He looks about 12.

Dom...

U OK Hun?

Chris...

He only got Insta last year? Where have you been love?

Jonny...

We’ve got a female PM you know…

