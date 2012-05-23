Love Island

Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything

OMG CHLOE....

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 15:52

Okay so we’re kinda Love Island obsessed right now. All we do is watch the show, check Twitter and scroll their Instas tbh. And we’ve done it so much tha we’ve found the cast’s very first selfies they ever posted and they look like different people. It’s AMAZING.

We present to you, baby Love Islanders….

Kem…

Look at his little polo neck.

Olivia…

Young Liv.

WATCH ALEX BOWEN AND OLIVIA BUCKLAND GO IN ON OLIVIA AND CHRIS HERE:

Chloe...

She legit couldn’t look more different.

Montana...

Baby Montana.

Jess...

As sexy as ever.

Camilla...

Rocking the brunette hair.

Amber...

Get the drinks in.

Marcel...

This has us at a Crossroads. Our minds are flip reversing all over the place.

Sam...

He looks about 12.

Dom...

U OK Hun?

Chris...

He only got Insta last year? Where have you been love?

Jonny...

We’ve got a female PM you know…

