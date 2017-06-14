Love Island 2017: TWO Couples Have Sex, Another Splits And Olivia Fights With The Entire Villa

WHAT. AN. EPISODE

There was a whole lot of beef going down as it all came out that Chris and Olivia had a thing for each other (despite never having spoken) and Sam was not happy. BUT HE’S NOT BOTHERED GUYS.

ITV2

Chris sat down to talk to Chloe about their coupling and told her he wanted to end things. She was, understandably, annoyed as this wasn’t the first time she was hearing this news, having been told by multiple other people in the villa that he fancied Olivia.

ITV2

The first thing she did was head straight to Sam and let him know that Chris has explained the reason Olivia had broken up with Sam was because she fancied him. YIKES.

ITV2

Cue a whole bunch of rows which included Sam getting pretty heated with Chris, Olivia calling Sam and a bunch of other people ‘melts’ and yelling at Sam to ‘grow up’. Montana then stepped in and told her to stop being confrontational which then appeared to be the end of things.

ITV2

But, LOL, it wasn’t.

Olivia then sat with this for a while before starting up with Montana, telling her it wasn’t her business and literally screaming in her face that she was a 'snake', causing Marcel to step in. HERO.

ITV2

After Montana burst into tears, Olivia tried to speak to Marcel who called her ‘nasty’ and told her he didn’t want to speak to her.

ITV2

Srsly, what a hero.

Elsewhere in the villa, it was Jessica’s birthday and the gang were gifted with the choice of who they could send to the hideaway for some alone time. And duh, it was Jess and Dom. Who wasted no time in getting it on. Sex, we mean, sex.

ITV2

And CURVEBALL, cut to Amber and Kem doing the exact same thing.

We need a lie down after all that, tbh.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.