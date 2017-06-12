Love Island 2017: Two New Girls Enter, Camilla Gets A Snog And Amber Causes Some MAJOR Beef

The drams just doesn’t stop coming for this year’s Love Island gang. First the girls were sent off to a spa day while two new ladies were slipped in and then Amber got out her big wooden spoon and stirred up some beef between Kem and Chris.

ITV2

As the gals went off to get a bit boozy in hot tubs, Tyne Lexy and Gabby were sent into the villa to join the boys BBQ. Which btw, was sound-tracked to Blazing Squad’s finest. YES.

SEE WHAT OLIVIA BUCKLAND AND ALEX BOWEN HAVE TO SAY ABOUT CHLOE CROWHURST HERE:

After the rest of the girls returned, Tyne-Lexy set her sights on Chris and asked him 7456 questions about his life before gushing to Gabby about how much she fancied him. Chris looked less keen.

ITV2

Cut to Chris, Kem and Amber having a casual chat when Amber asks Chris if she is his type. IN FRONT OF KEM. He says she is and calls her ‘stunning’ before Amber turns around and tells Kem that he was flirting with her the night before.

ITV2

Kem goes off to confront Chris who denies he said anything (and we kind of agree) and gets well annoyed at Amber. Cue some huge strops and accusations of Chris being a drama queen. Kem declares he’s over Amber (he’s not) and she goes off to apologise to Chris (he’s still annoyed).

ITV2

Meanwhile the gang decide to play a game of dares and perhaps the highlight of the episode – Camilla gets a snog off Jonny who she admitted she was beginning to get ‘excited ‘ about.

ITV2

YASSSS CAMILLA.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.