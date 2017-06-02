Here's Your First Look Tour Of The 2017 Love Island Villa

Love Island

Friday, June 2, 2017

Planning on having any kind of social life this summer? Hoping to venture into the outdoors, soak up some sunshine and enjoy the company of your closest friends? Meh, think again. Love Island is back in a couple of days and that’s all that matters.

With just three days to go until we become completely obsessed and invested in the love lives of strangers, the show has released a whole load of pics for your first look tour at the 2017 Love Island villa.

ITV2
And of course, it’s absolutely unreal.

Thought you’d found a semi-decent AirBNB for your summer holiday? Be prepared to hate it immediately after seeing how incredible the villa - complete with beauty station, giant bedroom and infinity pool - is this season.

So here it is - the Love Island 2017 villa in all its Spanish glory.

ITV2

Head inside, and you'll find the sofa area - otherwise known as the place where the boys sleep when they're in the dog house.

ITV2

Here's the bedroom itself, which we're sure will see absolutely no action whatsoever.

ITV2

Here's the swanky bathroom, complete with floofy-looking towels.

ITV2

The girls' beauty station, inevitably where all the goss will go down.

ITV2

The diary room chair which looks comfier than our actual bed.

ITV2

The extra fancy, shag pad-esque luxury bedroom which might have been designed by Goldmember himself.

ITV2

The outdoor kitchen area, complete with 'spicy' and 'juicy' decor.

ITV2

The private patio area, where we predict some serious Malin/Terry-inspired drama will explode.

ITV2

A seriously cool firepit which will almost definitely be where the coupling takes place.

ITV2

An outdoor gym because you never know, someone with an interest in fitness might walk in. That'd be unusual.

ITV2

Two matching double-bed sun loungers, for when islanders wanna touch sweaty bits.

ITV2

The dream of all dreams - an infinity pool.

ITV2

And if the infinity pool doesn't float your boat, the hot tub jacuzzi might do.

ITV2

Seriously, we were quite happy with the holiday we had booked until we saw this place.

ITV2

And last but by no means least, it's good to see there's a plentiful amount of own-brand Love Island condoms on hand.

ITV2
Words by Lucy Wood

SO EXCITED. Now that you've seen the villa, you should probably have a watch of Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland dishing out their top Love Island advice for the contestants.

