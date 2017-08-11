Love Island

Love Island Chris Hughes Says He’s Already Planning Marriage And Kids With Olivia Attwood

Marriage AND babies already?

Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 10:53

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood may have only known each other for essentially a few weeks, but they are already planning marriage and kids.

The Love Island couple are hoping to swap vows, moving into a large house, and start making babies - according to Chris himself.

Instagram

The couple are still going strong after coming in third on Love Island last month, and it sounds like they will go the distance!

"I honestly think Liv and I will marry. We’ve already spoken about the fact we are both ready to do it. I swear on my life,” Chris told the Daily Star on Sunday.

"That’s how messed up we are. We can’t really get out heads around it. I don’t think either of us expected to find love on the show, but we did,” he added.

Bedtime 👪 Big day tomorrow 🤗💫

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on

Chris added that he and Liv are making sure they spend plenty of time together despite him living in Essex and her living in Surrey.

"I’ve been sleeping over at hers all the time but we will get a bigger place at some point. We’ll need one for the kids,” he said.

Chris also gave another update on his other Love Island love - Kem.

Made up. No better day, when you're at work and your brother gives you a surprise visit 💛

A post shared by Chris Hughes (@chrishughesofficial) on

Fans of the bromantic pair should get ready to see them together on screen as a spin-off show focusing on the lads is under way.

"We are filming it now. It’s a one-off at the moment but will hopefully become a series. It’s just me and Kem being me and Kem, so it will be funny. It’s nice for us to spend time together,” he said.

WATCH! 7 Celebs Who Dared To Date A Civilian

