Love Island Fans Are Angry About This Samira Scene Being Cut Out

It seems everyone in the UK is spending their summer obsessed with Love Island (again) and they’re not too happy about this latest scandal.

Contestant Samira Mighty left the villa this week after her love interest Frankie was voted off and unaired footage of the pair has people questioning the show’s editing tactics.

People weren’t given much chance to get invested in the potential couple as they didn’t receive much onscreen time despite new footage revealing that they spent a lot of time together.

The pair spent a romantic night together in the famous villa’s hideaway yet this didn’t make it on the show, which is strange as it’s always a pretty big deal when a couple head in there for some one-on-one time.

“So you’re actually telling me that instead of watching Samira and Frankie’s relationship, we were made watch Georgia tell everyone she’s loyal 500000000 times? Fuming,” one viewer tweeted.

So you’re actually telling me that instead of watching Samira and Frankie’s relationship, we were made watch Georgia tell everyone she’s loyal 500000000 times? Fuming #loveisland pic.twitter.com/zZTW1EhsuM — Kevina (@Kevina__) July 12, 2018

“I can’t believe ITV edited Frankie and Samira out so successfully that she was smitten and we didn’t even know it,” another said.

“WELL HOPE YOU’RE HAPPY ITV BECAUSE NOW WE’RE STUCK WITH ELLIE AND HER TORY BROTHER,” they added.

In all fairness there is six couples in the one house who are all competing for screen time but the decision to not let viewers see this blossoming romance does seem suspect.

Yesterday Samira returned to the UK and was greeted at the airport by Frankie and she was filmed running into his arms, confirming that they are a lot closer than anyone knew.

SAMIRA AND FRANKIE DESERVED MORE SCREEN TIME. WHY WASNT THEIR NIGHT IN THE HIDEAWAY SHOWN. HE LITERALLY WAITED FOR HER AT GATWICK AIRPORT. MY HEART😭😭😭❤️ #loveisland pic.twitter.com/fSBe5BfEMf — Sophie Gorringe (@ideksophiexx) July 13, 2018

It’s unknown what will happen from now but it certainly looks like this is only the beginning for the pair, and we sure wish we could’ve seen it play out on TV rather than guessing on social media.

