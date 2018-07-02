Love Island Fans Have Complained To Ofcom Over ‘Cruel’ Treatment Of Dani Dyer

Love Island fans have sent off formal complaints to Ofcom over the treatment of Dani Dyer in the ITV2 show.

Anyone who watched the series last night will have felt uncomfortable at the moment the 22-year-old was shown a clip of boyfriend Jack Fincham reacting to his ex entering Casa Amor.

What the video didn’t show is that Jack has remained 100% loyal to Dani and even slept outside alone to avoid having to share a bed with anyone other than his girlfriend.

Viewers weren’t happy with the way producers handled the situation, and took to Twitter to claim they were “disappointed” in the show for deliberately manipulating their relationship.

One person wrote: “@Ofcom hey, you need to look at #LoveIsland what they’re doing to Dani is just cruel,” as another said: “@Ofcom @LoveIsland producers are absolute w****rs. They should be ashamed of themselves for doing that to Dani. I am extremely disappointed!!”

The pair have been living separately over the past four days, with Dani refusing to kiss newbie Dean during a villa game: “As soon as it came up, I was like ‘that’s me isn’t it?’ That’s me. And Jack’s my boyfriend. That’s cheating. It’s a game, but it’s cheating, I can’t do that."

Meanwhile Jack has admitted that he’s completely fallen for her: "I keep picturing Dani’s face and I want to see it. I really do. I actually love. I’m not going to lie to you. I love Dani Dyer. I actually love her."

