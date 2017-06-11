Love Island Is About To Send Two Brand New Contestants In To The Villa

Love Island

Love Island is about to spice up the villa of romance with two new female contestants.

Gabrielle Allen, 25, and 20-year-old Tyne-Lexy are preparing to enter the house and compete to find love on the ITV2 reality romance show.

And it sounds like they could both be quite competitive when it comes to finding a man.

"I get on well with lads because I'm up for a good time," Gabs said in a pre-entry interview – going on to reveal she is pretty no nonsense when it comes to finding love.

"I never really liked anyone enough to date them for long, to be honest. If I don't get that spark quite quickly, then it's a bit cut-throat," she said.

"We might organise a date and then there's a few texts between us and I'm like, 'Actually, I don't want to waste my time with someone that I'm not that into',” she warns.

Meanwhile Tyne-Lexy says she will take no prisoners when it comes to getting the love of her dreams

"At the end of the day you only get one opportunity at this. I need to find my man so it's game on. I have no loyalties, I don't know them and they don't know me," she warns.

"My confidence and my humour will make me stand out. I'm easy to speak to. I'm very talkative, and I can make a conversation out of anything," she said.

And sounding far from modest, she added: "I've got natural beauty on my side as well."

