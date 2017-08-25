Love Island's Kem Cetinay Denies Beating Up Rykard Jenkins For Flirting With Amber Davies

This lot might have come from a show centred around Love, but according to Rykard Jenkins there was nothing but beef last night as he accused Love Island's Kem Cetinay of punching him for flirting with his girlfriend, Amber Davies.

Well now Kem has come out to totally deny the bust up, which allegedly went down during the Love Island winner's BoohooMan collection launch at Opal Bar in London on Thursday night.

Watch! Take a look at the very latest from MTV News...

Rewinding to 1am on Friday morning, Rykard posted a series of Tweets accusing Kem and 'his boys' of punching him and leaving him with a seriously bloodied nose and busted lip.

Rykard alleged the attack came after Kem thought he was flirting with his lady, he wrote: "So @KemCetinay and his boys just attacked me because apparently I was flirting with Amber."

So @KemCetinay and his boys just attacked me because apparently I was flirting with Amber. — Rykard (@ItsRykard) August 25, 2017

It takes more than 4 geezers punching me in the head to knock me out. — Rykard (@ItsRykard) August 25, 2017

As Kem woke up to discover the accusation this morning, he was quick to deny any involvement and took to Twitter to clear his name.

He wrote: "I have just woken up to all this madness.. I am literally so gutted about this situation that took place outside th club. Firstly that someone got hurt but secondly that my name has been dragged into something which had absolutely nothing to do with myself."

Getty

He added: "The launch was my biggest and most proudest night of my career.. It's upsetting that this violence has been used on my night with my family around me."

Kem's girlfriend Amber took to Twitter to defend her man, writing: "Don't let anyone ruin your night! You haven't done anything wrong."

Meanwhile Chris Hughes was also on hand to support his best buddy, writing: "Couldn't be prouder of you tonight. Deserve it all my brother. Keep shining."

Before the accusations, BoohooMan's first ever ambassador appeared to be enjoying his big night surrounded by all his Love Island pals and a host of famous faces.

Regardless of who is responsible, Rykard looked in a pretty bad way and we hope just hope he is okay.

Fortunately he has help at hand and wrote on Twitter: "Going home to the misses lucky she's a nurse."