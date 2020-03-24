Love Island ‘Still Continuing With Summer Series’ Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Love Island is reportedly still set to air this Summer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The ITV2 show enjoyed its first ever Winter series earlier this year, which took place in South Africa and saw Paige Turley and Finley Tapp ultimately being crowned winners of the show.

An insider has apparently told MailOnline that producers are still keen for the usual series to go ahead as planned, despite the spread of COVID-19 causing several other programmes to postpone their filming schedules.

“The team are still committed to the series airing this summer. The show will go on,’ the source said.

The same insider claimed that the programme will return a month later than usual and will remain in the normal location of Majorca.

They continued: “Production on Love Island have been told the upcoming series is still scheduled to take place but the show will launch a month later in July. All the usual preparations are going ahead.”

It’s been reported that several potential Islanders have already been scouted for the series.

The publication implies that the casting team are still searching for castmates and that “final decisions” will be made closer to the time regarding who gets a slot on the show.

The coronavirus pandemic has recently caused TV shows including Riverdale and Line Of Duty to be suspended. The release of several movies, including Black Widow and Mulan, have also been pushed back in response to the crisis.