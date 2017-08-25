Love Island's Alex Beattie Gets Relentlessly Trolled For Poundland Appearance

While the majority of the Love Island lot are hitting up swanky nightclubs, there is one Islander in particular that prefers a slightly more down-to-earth setting.

Yep, while the rest of them are popping ciroc in da club Alex Beattie is keeping it real with personal appearances at Poundland, oh and he doesn't GAF if you think it's cringe!

Watch! Have a look at the latest MTV News drama...

When fans caught wind of Alex's upcoming appearance, they took to social media to rip into the 'cringe' former Islander, with one person writing: "A PA In Poundland?! Has the night club appearances ran dry for him now?"

Meanwhile another joker's hilarious comment re-worded an infamous video Alex made to promote a club appearance previously, it read: ""...YIIIOOOOOO it's your boy Alex here I'll be at Poundland this Friday it's gonna go.... OFFFFF."

The Love Island celeb who'll be visiting on Friday is... ALEX BEATTIE! Congratulations to our #Poundisland winner @Xx0xClairex0xX. pic.twitter.com/B98f9mS3ul — Poundland (@Poundland) August 23, 2017

Well Alex is clearly pound proud, since he totally hit back at the haters, telling them not to be so materialistic.

Montana Brown's ex wrote: "Honestly chill out. Meeting people who are excited to see you means all the same to me regardless of the location. Don't be so materialistic."

Honestly chill out. Meeting people who are excited to see you means all the same to me regardless of the location. Don't be so materialistic — Alex Beattie (@_alexbeattie) August 23, 2017

You tell them Alex!

Anyways the whole thing will be a great oppurtunity for the personal trainer to stock up on some much-needed bargain goods. Quids in!